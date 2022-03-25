Bohler breaks out to lead Vianney to championship of Lindbergh/Mehlville Tournament

KIRKWOOD — Donovan Bohler looked once.

And then twice. Just to make sure.

The Vianney High senior outfielder didn't think he would be in the starting lineup Friday when the Griffins faced Lindbergh in the championship game of 52nd annual Lindbergh/Mehlville baseball tournament.

Bohler had not collected a hit all season and felt bad about his slow start to the campaign.

"I was pretty sure I wouldn't be in the lineup," he said.

Yet when he glanced at the lineup card posted inside the dugout, there he was, batting out of the No. 9 hole.

"A little bit of a surprise," he said. "But when I saw that, I knew I had to make the most of the opportunity."

Bohler did just that, breaking out of the early-season slump with a 3-for-3 performance and three RBI to help Vianney to a thrilling 5-4 win before an overflow crowd at Vianney High.

The Griffins (5-0) claimed the tournament crown for the first time since winning back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.

Vianney is off to a blistering start, having outscored its opponents 50-21. It has had a host of different players set up in each contest.

Bohler, who was 0-for-6 entering play Friday, served as an unlikely hero. But he ripped a two-run single in the fourth inning to put his team up 4-0 and added some insurance with a run-scoring hit in the sixth.

"I was just trying to simplify the game and not do too much," Bohler said. "I got myself into counts where I'd get a pitch that I could handle."

First-year Vianney coach Dave Stewart stuck with Bohler, who hit .308 last season.

"I told him the other day that he was going to get plenty of chances," Stewart said. "Guys earn their spots in practice and he's been phenomenal the last couple days."

Griffins junior infielder Landon Harwell also added a two-run single. Harwell was confident his teammate wouldn't stay down for long.

"This team is so loose, we don't put pressure on anyone," Harwell said.

Vianney senior closer Hayden Sanborn agreed, "You know a player as good as he is is eventually going to start hitting again."

Sanborn also came through in the clutch to record his first save. He pitched two innings in relief of junior starter Brendan Rodis, who allowed just one earned run over five innings.

The Griffins received contributions across the board. Junior outfielder Colin Mueth went 3-for-4 and sealed the victory with a nifty running catch in center with the bases loaded to end the game.

The intensity-filled contest was well-played and featured very few mistakes that are prevalent over the initial stages of the season.

"This is what we want at the beginning of the year, these early tournaments against good teams," Stewart said. "It's all about tunneling towards districts and this was like a district game."

Vianney jumped on Lindbergh left-handed starter Dane Bjorn with two runs in the first and fourth innings.

Harwell got the ball rolling with his two-run hit before Bohler doubled the lead in the fourth.

Lindbergh (3-2) rallied with three runs in the fifth on a double from Nick Bonczkowski and singles by Adam Dupont and Chris Ammons.

Bohler pumped the lead to 5-3 before the Flyers got to within a run on a run-scoring hit from Eli Robinson. They loaded the bases to set the stage for Mueth's running catch on a drive by Bonczkowski that was earmarked for the gap.

"This is what high school baseball is all about," Lindbergh coach Darin Scott said. "It came down to the last play, the last out."

Ammons reached base four times for Lindbergh, which lost to Webster Groves in its season opener.

The Griffins carry high hopes into this campaign. They won state championships in 2018, 2006 and 2004 and are searching for their eighth final four berth.

"We feel good," Stewart said. "So far, the results have been great."

