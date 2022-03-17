Boze’s solo home run lifts Belleville East to opening victory against Mount Carmel

SAUGET — Clayton Boze dug into the batter’s box as the sun began to set late Thursday afternoon at GCS Ballpark.

Making his first varsity start, the Belleville East High senior wanted to prove to himself, his teammates and coaches that he could make an impact.

Did he ever.

Boze took the first two pitches of his fifth-inning at-bat. The right-handed designated hitter walloped the third. Expecting a curveball, Boze tattooed the first strike he saw — a fastball — over the right-field fence to break open a scoreless game.

That power drive, Boze's first hit and homer as a varsity player, held true as the game-winner for the Lancers in a 1-0 win over Mount Carmel in the PBR Kickoff Classic.

“I wanted to hit,” said Boze, who also drew a pair of walks and received a game ball from his teammates after the game. “I was comfortable. He gave me a fastball, right where I like it.”

Boze’s fifth-inning blast was the encore after a thrilling curtain raiser for the Lancers.

Zander Mueth spent much of last season watching his teammates from the dugout after suffering a broken bone in his right hip.

Mueth, the No. 1-ranked pitcher in Illinois for the class of 2023 according to Prep Baseball Report, made his season debut Thursday in grand fashion.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound right-hander worked three scoreless innings and posted six strikeouts. His fastball reached 96 mph, and he kept Mount Carmel’s hitters off balance with a deceiving slider from time to time.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a while. It’s been on my calendar, circled, starred,” said Mueth, a University of Mississippi commit. “It was great to be back out there.”

Mueth, who threw 37 pitches including 31 strikes, didn’t get the win, but that wasn’t the plan entering Thursday’s season opener. Mueth faced 10 hitters altogether and struck out the side in the first.

“Our guys were excited to see him back out there. I certainly was,” Lancers coach Ryan Wiggs said. “And he pitched really well. He was throwing a lot of strikes, keeping guys off balance and throwing well. With his first outing, we wanted to see him pitch well, and he did.”

Dylan Mannino came on in relief in the fourth for Belleville East (1-0). The junior righty turned in a stellar four innings. He struck out six, including the first two hitters he saw in the fourth inning, and didn’t surrender a hit. Mannino, who earned the win for the Lancers, danced out of trouble twice. Mount Carmel had the tying run in scoring position twice — once in the fifth and once in the seventh — and Mannino worked out of the jam.

“Our defense made a couple nice plays behind him,” Wiggs said.

That set the stage for Boze’s upending blast.

“He’s a popular guy on the team. He really is,” Wiggs said. “Our entire dugout was happy for him, and so was I. He’s worked really hard to crack the varsity lineup, and he’s getting a shot.”

Belleville East ended last season with four straight losses. Raising the curtain in 2022 with a quality win over a stout Mount Carmel ballclub Thursday was the start to what the Lancers hope is a long and successful season.

“It was a playoff-type atmosphere against a good team,” Wiggs said. “We were living and dying on every pitch, which was fun for the first game of the season.”

