Breese Central remains undefeated as Boruff, offense dominate Highland

BREESE — Everything clicked for Breese Central on Monday.

Senior right-hander Dalton Boruff fired 5 1/3 shutout innings and senior Hunter Sample homered to highlight a 10-hit attack as the Cougars overwhelmed Highland 10-0 in six innings in a nonconference baseball game.

“I didn’t have very much stuff in the first inning. I was getting used to the flow — what pitches I could throw, what pitches I couldn’t throw,” Boruff said. “But in the second through the fifth, I felt the grip and got into the flow of the game.”

Boruff (2-0), who departed after 90 pitches, surrendered two hits, walked two and struck out nine as Central improved to 6-0. Boruff worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the first when he induced a 4-6-3 double play. He struck out the side in the second and fanned two in the fourth and fifth.

The Cougars scored the only run they needed in the first, then pulled away with four in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth. A wild pitched pushed across the winning run with two outs in the sixth.

Right fielder Sample had the big blow in the third, connecting for a two-run homer to left to make it 5-0 and provide plenty of wiggle room for Boruff. It was Sample’s first home run at the varsity level.

“We came out and hit, one through nine,” said Sample, who was 2-for-3. “That’s what makes us so special. We can all hit. It doesn’t matter who’s up to bat. With our speed, too, we put a lot of pressure on teams.”

Sample, whose only previous home run came as a freshman on the junior-varsity level, wasn’t sure he got enough of his third-inning drive.

“I didn’t know it was out until I rounded first base,” he said. “I started running out pretty hard because I didn’t know for sure. It was a very good moment.”

Junior Ty Kueper and senior Landon Geragosian, batting eighth and ninth in the Cougars’ order, also had two hits apiece. Juniors Chase Lewis and Cody Dickshot each had two RBIs. Dickshot and senior Easton Rakers reached base three times apiece; Central had 21 baserunners, including nine walks.

Central coach Ryan Meyer said Boruff set the tone.

“He’s a really good pitcher,” Meyer said. “He can throw three pitches for strikes. Very, very impressive. It was a lot of fun to watch. And offensively, we put the ball in play. You’ve got to do that when it’s cold like this. We grinded out at-bats, fouled good pitches off and kept putting pressure on them. (Sample’s home run) was the big hit. That opened it up a little bit. He hit it well.”

Meyer said it was important to grab an early lead.

“You know what you’re going to get (with Highland),” Meyer said. “They’re going to compete. We were able to get a lead on them early and kind of take the small ball out of things with them. We worked a lot of that (Sunday). When they get on base, they’re looking to go and they put pressure on you.”

Instead, it was a forgettable game for Highland (3-2). Besides only having two hits, the Bulldogs committed three errors and uncorked four wild pitches.

“Their pitcher was terrific,” longtime Highland coach Joel Hawkins said. “You tip your hat to him and go on. We bailed him out in the first inning. We got some good swings and had a great opportunity. The kid who hit the ball into the double play (senior Aiden Duft) actually but the ball in play hard. After that, there wasn’t anything competitive. We’ll get back out there (Tuesday).”

Duft was limited to two innings because he pitched Saturday. He was the most effective pitcher for the Bulldogs, allowing one run on three hits in two innings, with no walks and four strikeouts.

Hawkins, who used five pitchers to record 17 outs, expects Central to be one of the better teams in the area.

“He’s got a veteran team and is going to have a really good season,” Hawkins said, referring to Meyer, who hopes Hawkins’ assessment is accurate.

“I think with our lineup, we don’t have a ton of pop, necessarily, but one through nine, we run very well, can hit the ball on the ground and wreak havoc,” Meyer said. “I’ve been really happy with our baserunning so far this year. We work on it 15 to 20 minutes of it every day. We’re starting to see the benefits of it. The kids are buying into it. We can put a lot of pressure on other teams when you do that.”

