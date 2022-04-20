Breese Central swings into stretch run with eyes on postseason glory

BREESE — Breese Central’s baseball team is manufacturing a season to remember for first-year coach Ryan Meyer.

The Cougars reeled off 18 victories to open the season, finally suffering their first defeat Saturday in a 7-6 decision at Mascoutah. Central scored twice in the seventh inning and had the tying run at third when the game ended.

Gaudy offensive numbers carry the Cougars (19-1 overall, 5-0 Cahokia Mississippi), who already have more wins than they did all of last season, when they were 17-12.

There’s not an easy out in the lineup, and the pitching staff has allowed three or fewer runs in 12 games.

“It all starts with starting pitching,” Meyer said. “We’ve got three kids that are having good years in (Dalton) Boruff, (Landon) Geragosian and (Chase) Lewis. We’re at a 2.10 earned run average, and when you can do that, it gives you so many more chances and takes pressure off the offense.”

The offense certainly has done its part for Central, which plays at Freeburg (13-5, 4-1) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Seven players are batting .340 or better, and although the Cougars have hit just four home runs, they have 42 doubles and nine triples along with 56 stolen bases.

Meyer likes to push the envelope. The Cougars take the extra base whenever possible and try to capitalize on every mistake made by their foes.

“My message to the guys was: ‘Here’s our strengths. One through nine, we run well. We grind at-bats, we put the ball in play and we can do it to all fields. Let’s go with that and let’s get good at that,’” said Meyer, Central’s former junior varsity coach. “Yeah, I’m probably a little bit more aggressive than I should be. But it’s about trying to constantly put pressure on opponents.

“We play hard; we get down the line. There’s never an easy out. Even when we hit ground balls, it’s a bang-bang play at first base. I think energy can win games, in general. These guys definitely bring a lot of energy.”

Along with camaraderie, which never hurts. Nine players have been together since their years at Aviston Elementary School.

“This team is one of a kind,” senior catcher Mason Hamon said. “We’ve always been together. There’s nothing better than playing with a bunch of your friends. We have great pitching, we run the bases well, which kills teams, and our hitting, one through nine, is phenomenal.”

Geragosian, who is 6-0 with a 2.63 ERA on the mound, also owns a .446 average with three triples and 25 RBIs from the No. 9 hole in the order. He will attend John A. Logan College in Carterville, where he will exclusively be a pitcher.

“He’s having a monster year,” Meyer said. “He’s definitely exceeded what I had in mind for him. He’s very skilled. He was the quarterback on our football team and runs a 4.4 (-second) 40. He’s super athletic. I knew he had it in him offensively. Hopefully, it will continue. That’s helped massively down in the lineup.”

Geragosian said he’s just part of the puzzle.

“We have so many guys up and down the lineup that hit the ball hard somewhere,” he said. “We have great speed. We can steal bases left and right off people and take extra bases. It’s hard to play defense against us. And the pitching, we have so many guys, including some sophomores who are getting big innings for us.”

Junior left fielder Cody Dickshot (.448, 18 RBIs, 30 runs, 14 stolen bases), senior right fielder Hunter Sample (.415, 19 RBIs), shortstop Boruff (.391, four triples, 18 RBIs, 31 runs, 10 stolen bases), junior first baseman Chase Lewis (.370, 25 RBIs), junior third baseman Connor Freeze (.358, eight doubles, 22 RBIs), senior second baseman Easton Rakers (.344, 14 RBIs, 28 runs) and Hamon (.283, 23 RBIs) have wielded hot bats all spring. Junior Ty Kueper and sophomore Jonathan Husmann have filled key roles in the infield and outfield.

Boruff, who is 5-0 with an 0.84 ERA on the mound, and Rakers are headed to Division I Lindenwood University in St. Charles.

“It’s been nothing but electric,” Rakers, Central’s leadoff hitter, said of the season. “Everyone here wants to play the game, and that makes it so much better. Everyone has his purpose and everyone’s excited to do it. As a middle infielder, I know what it’s like for teams to cause havoc running the bases. Knowing how to apply the pressure and do that to other teams, I know exactly what they’re going through.

“A lot of people thought our pitching was going to be our strength, but I don’t think they understood how good of a hitting team we were.”

Meyer said there’s been a different hero or two every game.

“When that (winning) streak was going on, it felt like it was somebody different every day. Somebody was stepping up, somebody was getting the big hit,” said Meyer, whose team has coaxed almost as many walks (91) as strikeouts (95). “When you’re able to put the ball in play, the ball will find holes.”

Boruff is perhaps the Cougars’ top dual threat. He’s a productive hitter in the middle of the order and has 51 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings on the mound.

“I like pitching a lot more, mostly because I feel like I’m in control of the game,” Boruff said. “I can control the pace of the game and I have the most confidence when I’m up on top of that mound.”

Meyer isn’t fretting over the first blemish on Central’s record.

“Mascoutah is a really nice team. It was good for us,” Meyer said. “Winning is fun, but in the bigger picture, a loss at that point in time probably wasn’t a bad thing for us. It brings you back down to earth.”

Geragosian didn’t enjoy the loss, but he had a feeling it was coming.

“It’s almost unheard of that you have a team going into the playoffs, or late in the season, that’s undefeated and winning state,” he said. “That loss gave us a sense of perspective on what we need to do, what we need to work on, going into the playoffs. It was an amazing game (against Mascoutah).”

The Cougars have seen enough of their own ability, and the opposition’s, to determine that a run at the Class 2A state championship isn’t a pipe dream. However, teams like Althoff, Alton Marquette, Columbia, Father McGivney and Freeburg represent legitimate roadblocks.

Central already has defeated Althoff, Alton Marquette and Columbia, and will play Freeburg on Thursday and May 3. Games remain against Althoff, Columbia, Belleville East, O’Fallon and North Clay, of Louisville, Ill.

“I definitely think (it’s possible), with the guys we can have on the mound,” Meyer said, throwing Sample and sophomore Zane Schrage into the Cougars’ arsenal. “You’ve got to have more than just one (pitcher). I feel completely confident in running four, five, six guys out there to try to win a game. Our offensive approach plays well for the postseason, and defensively, we’ll be OK.

“But the thing about baseball is you never know. Anybody on the mound from another team can have a big day, and there it goes. But I like our chances. We have a back end-heavy schedule, so it will prepare us for the postseason.”

Boruff isn’t afraid to share his vision.

“I think we can go all the way,” he said. “I have no doubts about our future. We had the one game (against Mascoutah) that was a little setback, but it’s going to make us stronger. We just have to always come to practice with the intent of getting better, giving 110% and making sure we do the little things right.”

