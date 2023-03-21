Multi-sport standout is playing for his second state championship this school year. The 6-foot-7 athlete helped the Vikings to a football state championship in December and is signed with the University of Missouri to play on the gridiron. Last year on the diamond, Norfleet was a key component who helped the Vikings finish third in Class 5. The power-swinging first baseman posted a .451 batting average and slugged .885 with nine home runs, eight triples and 54 RBI. Flashed the leather at first base with a .957 field percentage.