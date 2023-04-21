KIRKWOOD — One of the best feelings in the world is coming through for your teammates. Just ask Vianney senior David Broughton.

Broughton delivered a clutch RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday to help the Golden Griffins walk off with a 3-2 Metro Catholic Conference baseball victory over the CBC Cadets.

Hitless in his first three at-bats, Broughton got a chance to lift Vianney on his fourth opportunity.

“My first at-bats weren’t very good to be honest,” Broughton said. “I was just trying to put the ball in play. It was a high fastball away and I just threw my hands at it. Luckily, it got down.”

Vianney improved to 17-3 overall and 3-1 in MCC play. CBC fell to 15-10 and 4-2 in league action.

“This was two really competitive teams getting after it,” CBC coach Mason Horne said. “At the end of the day, they pitched it really well. Our guy pitched it really well. They got to hit last. That was a classic MCC game.”

The win was a big one for the Golden Griffins, who dropped a 5-4 verdict to CBC on Tuesday at Cadet Park.

“I think that was either our third or fourth walk-off this year,” said Dave Stewart, the Golden Griffins head coach who also is a Vianney graduate. “Playing in this conference for four years and then coaching for 10, this is what you have to expect. You get the best arms and you face the toughest hitters. These games are nailbiters, but it’s good for us. You want to be battle tested.”

With one out, Vianney senior Colin Mueth was hit by a pitch by senior reliever Colton Thomas (1-1). Despite two Golden Griffins being gunned down by CBC catcher Miles Birke, Mueth swiped second without a throw.

“I was just looking to get on base there and hopefully score the winning run,” Mueth said. “It came right at me. It didn’t hurt. I’ll be all right. Then I got a good pitch to run on so I did. We had to keep the pressure on.”

Stewart agreed.

“We were looking for the right pitch to go on,” Stewart. “I felt like we could steal bases so we went there.”

Broughton looped a single that landed just inside the right-field line to snap a modest two-game hitting slump.

“I for sure wanted to win this game after we lost the other one,” Broughton said. “We wanted to have a chance to win the conference and we had to win this game to give ourselves a chance at that.”

Stewart was happy for his third baseman.

“He’d been pressing a little,” Stewart said. “He had been swinging at pitches out of the zone. You need a hit like that to get you going. I was happy to see him in that spot. That picked him up.”

Mueth never slowed rounding third. He slid safely ahead of the throw from junior right fielder Derrick Pitts, who went 3-for-3 at the plate.

“I was going all the way,” Mueth said. “That was huge hit by Dave. As soon as I saw it get down I knew I had to get in there. It was good to score and good to get the win.”

Horne said he felt badly for Thomas taking the loss.

“It was a good pitch there,” Horne said. “It got in right down the line. Hats off to them.”

Sophomore Jadyn Furgason picked up the win and hiked his record to 3-0. Furgason entered the game with one base and one out in the seventh. He gave up a single to put runners on first and second.

However, senior Ryan Stevens grounded into a double play. His ball went up the middle on the second base side. Sophomore Trey Jozwiakowski fielded the ball. He stepped on second and threw to first to complete the double play.

Vianney took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Mueth led off with single.

Jozwiakowski singled with one out. After a strikeout, senior Oliver Degenhardt hit a grounder to short. The throw to first by senior Nazzan Zanetello was high and Mueth scampered home. The ball hit the brick dugout and caromed to second. Stevens threw home to try and nab Jozwiakowski but his throw also was high for an error.

CBC got the two runs back in the second. With one out, sophomore starter Nick Steurer allowed three singles to load the bases. After a popout, senior Kaden Peer drove in two runs with a single up the middle.

“That was huge,” Horne said. “It got the momentum back over here. It got us back in the ballgame. It made it zero to zero so I think they won this 1-0.”

Steurer got out the jam by hitting a fly out to center.

“He’s been in our bullpen all year and he came out and did the job for us,” Stewart said. “He was in the zone. He kept them off-balance.”

The teams settled into a pitcher’s duel.

Steurer pitched 6 1/3 innings in his first start this season. He gave two runs on seven hits. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter. He hit two batters.

“I’ve done a lot to get the trust of the boys this year. I wanted to go out there and do my job and do what’s best for the team,” Steurer said. “I was excited to get the start but I had nerves, too. I was nervous all day, sitting in class all I was thinking of this start. I didn’t touch a textbook all day.”

CBC senior starter Kyan Franklin pitched six strong innings. He allowed seven hits with four strikeouts. He didn’t walk anyone.

In the sixth with two outs, Vianney touched Franklin for two singles. Horne went to the mound but left Franklin in. He was rewarded when Franklin got an infield pop fly to wiggle out of the predicament.

“The story of the game was that inning,” Horne said. “He showed the heart of a warrior to get out of the jam. He got out of it. I went out there and normally I don’t let them talk me out of it. Knowing him and I believe in him, in 13 years since I’ve been here, I’ve never had a kid convince me he needs to stay in the ballgame until today. He was right.”

