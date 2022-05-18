Brown dazzles on the mount to lead Affton to district title

Wyatt Brown wanted the ball in Wednesday's Class 4, District 3 championship against Herculaneum.

The Affton High junior hurler knew what to do with it.

Did he ever.

Brown befuddled the Black Cats sun-splashed afternoon at Bayless Ballpark with six innings of shutout work, including 16 strikeouts, to spark the Cougars to a 7-1 victory and their second successive district title.

Brown, who already has verbally committed to Eastern Illinois, walked a hitter in the second inning. He hit a batter in the fourth. He successfully pitched around both. The Black Cats touched Brown with a soft single to spoil his no-hit bid in the sixth inning. Brown acknowledged he should have fielded the ball that was hit back up the middle.

"Everything was working for me today — my fastball, breaking ball, slider and change-up," said Brown, who struck out 18 in one game earlier this season. "I was throwing them all for strikes. I felt really good out there. I should have caught the ball that was a hit. That's on me. I've got to do a better job on that."

Brown's sweeping curve broke like a wave crashing onto a beach. He froze six Herculaneum hitters on called third strikes. His breaking ball was unhittable.

"It was just my day," Brown said. "I wanted to pitch in this game. One strikeout feeds into another for me. I want to keep throwing. I was locked in."

Herculaneum coach Ryan Dickerman agreed.

"We ran into a buzz saw," Dickerman said. "There's a reason he's a Division I pitcher. We knew he was very good. He's got great pitches and he can throw them for strikes. We wanted to go up there swinging because we knew he would throw strikes."

Brown showed he can handle a bat well, too. He singled in the first to drive in a run and drove in another with a double in the third.

"He's just a talented baseball player," Affton coach Rob Uthoff said. "We wanted him to have the ball today. He's got four great pitches and he's always around the plate with them. He's our No. 1 guy. He was a dominant today as I've ever seen him."

However, Brown wasn't the only standout for the Cougars. Junior Ron Willenbrink hit his second home run of the season in the second inning. He also was hit by a pitch and singled to right. Sophomore Jackson Wilburs reached on an error, scored a run and singled home two runs in the sixth.

"We all played a good game but our pitcher is the best," Willenbrink said. "We all have confidence in him. We know we will do well when he's pitching for us. He's the man."

The Cougars scored a run in each of the first four innings before tacking on three runs in the sixth.

Junior Dylan Black pitched six innings and took the loss for the Black Cats.

Affton improved to 8-10. The Cougars will face the winner of Thursday's Owensville-Sullivan game in Tuesday's sectional round. Affton fell 2-1 in nine innings to Priory in the sectionals last spring.

"We're on a mission," Willenbrink said. "We want to get past the sectional round and see what we can do this year. We remember last year."

The two teams met May 10 at Affton, and Herculaneum scored a 2-1 victory.

"We knew this was going to be a tough game," Dickerman said. "It was thinking it might be another 2-1 or 3-1 kind of a game. We made those errors early and they got up and that gave them some momentum. You can't give away outs to a good team."

A fielding error by third baseman Cody Gibson enabled Wilburs to reach first. An errant pickoff throw sent him to second. Brown singled sharply up the middle to a 1-0 lead to begin the game.

Willenbrink drove a 2-1 offering over the left-field fence to give Affton a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

"I got a good pitch to hit," Willenbrink said. "That felt pretty good. It's always exciting to hit a home run."

A two-out single by junior Codey Recht scored Brown for a 3-0 lead in the third. Another two-out base hit in the fourth by senior Tommy Cella drove in Willenbrink, who was hit by a pitch and then stole second.

Sophomore Jacob Johnson doubled home a run in the sixth and Wilbers singled home two to complete the scoring.

"I'm just so proud of these guys," Uthoff said. "They've all worked so hard this year. We had everybody back from last year and we feel like we had some unfinished business after we lost in the sectional to Priory. They knew what they wanted to do and now we're back in the sectional. These guys always give 110 percent out there."

The Black Cats scored a run in the seventh on two hits. Dylan Jarvis drove in Black. A nifty double play by Cella, Affton's second baseman, prevented further damage. He caught a short fly ball and then dove to second to double up a runner.

"We did OK. We just couldn't string anything together when we some chances," Dickerman said. "We had a good season. We all put in a lot of hard work. We'll lose two talented seniors but everyone else will be back next year."