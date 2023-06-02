OZARK — One of the water jugs in the dugout was nearly single-handedly drained Friday morning by Ian Brown.

"I put down half that jug down there," the Festus High senior pitcher said. "I was trying to stay hydrated and cool and it helped out."

With his fluids where they needed to be, Brown was downright masterful.

The southpaw threw a complete-game shutout as Festus defeated Fort Zumwalt South 2-0 in a Class 5 baseball state semifinal at U.S. Baseball Park.

"Tough competitive group that has stuck together all year," Festus coach Jeff Montogomery said. "We've had a target on our back this year. It's tough to get back, but they're a pretty determined group."

Festus (26-8) advanced to play Borgia (25-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Class 5 state championship game. It's the first meeting between the teams since 2003.

This is the second successive season the Tigers have advanced to play for a state championship after finishing as Class 5 runner-up last year to Platte County.

Battling the heat and humidity on the turf field, Brown went the distance, striking out eight and giving up seven hits while walking one.

"We knew he was capable of doing that," Montogomery said. "Outstanding performance by him."

Friday was the first game Brown went a full 105 pitches since returning from a torn labrum injury he suffered last season.

"I had to get surgery and I was about six (to) nine months recovery," Brown said. "I spent all that time in (physical therapy) and it paid off. I'm excited and ... pumped."

When he returned to the mound for the first time since his injury in April, Brown said he was nervous.

But just like Friday, the Tigers defense performed admirably.

"My boys had my back and they made all the plays I needed," Brown said. "They have my back the whole game and they always will. I love every single one of them. They do the best for me and I do my best for them."

Festus' defense pulled off nifty play after nifty play Friday, turning multiple double plays and erasing runners on the bases with two pickoff plays.

The pitching and defense helped Festus post a fourth consecutive postseason shutout.

"We've got some talented kids," Montgomery said. "I have to give credit to Coach (Barry) Stafford. He calls pitches really well. He's been around 28 years and knows how to handle the game. The boys all believe in what we're doing."

Carter Cox nearly matched Brown for Fort Zumwalt South (27-7-1). The dueling lefties nearly had identical stat lines.

Cox went 5 2-3 innings, giving up two runs, none earned, and struck out eight while walking five.

"I figured that's what we'd get from him," Fort Zumwalt South coach Bill Friedel said. "He battled all the way through. We had the one crossup that resulted in a wild pitch that allowed them a run."

Festus scored both of its runs in the third inning, one on a passed ball and another on a fielder's choice for a 2-0 lead.

Hayden Bates and Mason Schimer collected a double each to lead the Tigers' offense.

Cox and senior Connor Mendall collected two hits apiece for the Bulldogs.

Fort Zumwalt South will play at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Class 5 third-place game against Webb City. It's the second postseason trophy that the Bulldogs will play for.

"Festus is really good, just a frustrating way to end," Friedel said. "We'll show up and try to play hard (Saturday)."

With Brown going the full seven innings, Festus has all hands on deck for its second crack at its first state championship.

"We're ready to go," Brown said. "We have all our relievers to go and are ready to win. We have to keep ourselves composed and ready to play."

Class 5 state semifinal: Festus 2, Fort Zumwalt South 0