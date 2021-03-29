Brown, Willenbrink give Affton a powerful pitching combination

MAPLEWOOD — Wyatt Brown got an ear full from his teammates while walking off the field after the Affton High baseball team's season opener last week.
A sophomore pitcher, Brown did all the heavy lifting March 24 in a 10-0 six-inning no-hitter against DuBourg.
The Cougars recorded 18 outs in their victory. Brown recorded all of them with strikeouts.
"After the game, they weren't too happy," Brown said. "They were like, 'Give us something to do next time.' "
On Monday afternoon, Brown got a front-row seat as teammate Ron Willenbrink nearly matched Brown pitch for pitch, throwing six no-hit innings and picking up 15 strikeouts in a 10-1 victory over Maplewood-Richmond Heights.
"I was really proud of Ron," Brown said. "We've been working together and trying to get better and working on hitting spots. He did everything right today. He could not have pitched any better."
To feature not just one pitcher but two who can flash no-hit stuff is something Affton (2-0) hasn't had in a long time.
"We preach to these guys to go in and pound the strike zone," Affton coach Rob Uthoff said. "If they can establish that fastball, everything else is kind of icing on the cake. It's a breath of fresh air to have that."
Brown, a lanky 6-foot-1 sophomore, knew he was locked in when he was throwing his warmup pitches against DuBourg.
But even he didn't think he could throw a complete game no-hitter with 18 strikeouts.
"I just wanted to hit my spots and change speeds and good things will happen if I could do that," Brown said.
Brown came on in relief Monday and picked up two more strikeouts and has an area-high 20 strikeouts. He did surrender a hit in his lone inning of work Monday.
In two games, Willenbrink and Brown have 35 strikeouts over 13 innings and only allowed one hit.
After seeing Brown throw his no-hitter in the season opener, Willenbrink was determined to post his own.
"I tried to do what he did (against DuBourg)," Willenbrink said.
Willenbrink hit the pitch limit after his six innings of work before Uthoff turned to Brown.
Having those two feeding off each other is what Uthoff wants.
"I think there may be some competition going between the two, but that's good," Uthoff said. "You want these guys pushing each other."
Uthoff got a brief look at the two sophomore sensations before the season was canceled last year.
"We saw both of those guys throw bullpen last year and I told my two coaches that we have something for the future," Uthoff said.
After a hot start to their varsity careers, Willenbrink and Brown are looking to keep the momentum going regardless of their own personal stats.
"We just want to win," Willenbrink said.