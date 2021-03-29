Brown, Willenbrink give Affton a powerful pitching combination

Brown, a lanky 6-foot-1 sophomore, knew he was locked in when he was throwing his warmup pitches against DuBourg.

But even he didn't think he could throw a complete game no-hitter with 18 strikeouts.

"I just wanted to hit my spots and change speeds and good things will happen if I could do that," Brown said.

Brown came on in relief Monday and picked up two more strikeouts and has an area-high 20 strikeouts. He did surrender a hit in his lone inning of work Monday.

In two games, Willenbrink and Brown have 35 strikeouts over 13 innings and only allowed one hit.

After seeing Brown throw his no-hitter in the season opener, Willenbrink was determined to post his own.

"I tried to do what he did (against DuBourg)," Willenbrink said.

Willenbrink hit the pitch limit after his six innings of work before Uthoff turned to Brown.

Having those two feeding off each other is what Uthoff wants.

"I think there may be some competition going between the two, but that's good," Uthoff said. "You want these guys pushing each other."