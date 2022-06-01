Brown's gem on the mound lifts Triad to sectional semifinal win over Mount Vernon

TROY, Ill. — Austin Brown missed out on pitching in a Major League Baseball stadium, but he'll gladly take what happened Wednesday afternoon instead.

Because he pitched a conference game the day before and because Triad likely didn't want to show too much of its pitching hand to a possible postseason foe, Brown didn't pitch in the Knights' loss to Mount Vernon on May 11 at Busch Stadium.

But he took the bump against the Rams in a much bigger game Wednesday and tossed a three-hit shutout in leading Triad to a 1-0 win in a Class 3A Triad Sectional semifinal.

“I will trade that,” Brown said. “I felt good today, felt like I had my stuff. Fastball was kind of eh, but slider was 100 today, I'd say.”

Triad (32-5) will face Mascoutah (29-6) at 11 a.m. Saturday in a sectional championship battle of the top two teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season.

The Knights were 9-1 in league play and the Indians were 7-3.

“Survive and advance. It wasn't the way we drew it up, but we're still playing,” Triad coach Jesse Bugger said. “We've got two days of practice to try to fine-tune things and hopefully play better on Saturday.”

The game was a tough pill to swallow for Mount Vernon (25-9), which graduates just three seniors but also loses retiring coach Tim Holloway after 21 years with the program, including 18 as the head coach.

“A lot of the guys will be back and I'm looking forward to supporting and watching them,” Holloway said. “Our (varsity) assistant and JV coach (Pierce Borah) is gonna take over next year. Our summer program is rolling and our staff is staying, so I'm thrilled with that. Pierce played for us and has been doing a good job.”

In improving his season record to 9-1 and lowering his already minuscule earned run average to 0.50, Brown recorded seven strikeouts against no walks and face just three batters over the minimum.

“AB was fantastic despite just some poor defense, honestly, at times,” Bugger said. “He came up with big strikeouts here and there and weak contact. He was just really, really good.”

The Knights got all the offense they needed in the top of the second. They were the visiting team on their home field by virtue of a coin flip.

Brady Coon led off with a ground-rule double but stayed at second on a groundout and strikeout.

In stepped designated hitter Reed Wendler, who delivered a big pick-me-up to the batters before him with a bloop shot into right-center field that fell just in front of diving Rams center fielder Tyler Kemp, bringing home Coon for a 1-0 lead.

“I was looking at it and was like, 'Don't catch this, please.' Thank God, it got down,” Wendler said. “It was big just to get that first run there. I feel like I always get in those situations and I just tell myself, 'Be calm and do what you do.' ”

Gabe Giacoletto followed with a single, but the runners were left stranded and it would be one of only two teams all game the Knights would string together consecutive hits.

“They didn't get a ton of barrels and that's what they do, they swing it well,” Holloway said. “Our pitcher (Calan Kujawa) was outstanding. It was probably the best outing of his career. He had four pitches for strikes. He's been very good, but he stepped up another notch today.”

Meanwhile, Brown was also dealing on the mound. The junior right-hander retired the first six Mount Vernon batters of the game and when he allowed his first hit to lead off the third, Triad catcher Jake Radosevich fired down to first after the very next pitch to pick off the runner.

The bottom of the fourth inning was a strange frame with a lot of moving parts all the way around with the Rams thinking they had tied the score and the Knights eventually emerging unscathed.

Kayden McGee, who had two of the three Mount Vernon hits against Brown, led off with the first of his two infield singles, but he was forced out at second by a Colin McClure grounder to short. McClure then moved up on a wild pitch and kept going when Radosevich's throw to second sailed into the outfield.

Brown then fielded an Ethan Wielt comebacker and looked McClure back to third, but took a bit too long in the process and ended up tossing a hurried throw wide of first to put runners at the corners.

Rams cleanup hitter Roman Harrison struck out on a pitch in the dirt and took off for first since it wasn't caught cleanly. Radosevich's throw got away, allowing McClure to score the tying run until the home plate umpire ruled Harrison ran out of the baseline and called him out for interference and returned the runners to their previous bases.

“It's tough to have one subtracted off the board. You do this long enough, you see some crazy things and that was a crazy one. We think it's first and third with one out and our five-hole (hitter) up tied 1-1, and all of a sudden, it's first and third with two outs and we got nothing out of it,” Holloway said. “The umpire said he felt like he was running inside the line. I've never seen it, especially in this type of situation. But, it really doesn't matter because the umpire felt like that's what he saw and we're not gonna feel like one call cost the game. I don't ever want to blame it on something like that. We had opportunities. We did a whole lot of things right. We just didn't score.”

With a new life, Brown struck out Kujawa to end the hectic frame.

“I'm glad that the umpire made that call,” Brown said. “When I was able to go back to the windup, I thought I had a pretty good chance of getting out of it. I was amped up a little more and it gave me a few more miles per hour on that strikeout there.”

Brown allowed just one more hit — McGee's second infield knock — over the final three innings and the Knights were on their way to the sectional final when Wyatt Bugger flagged down Gabe Luttinen's drive toward the right field line on the dead run for the game's final out.

“I thought that one was getting by, but he made a great catch,” Brown said. “That's what my team does.”

Triad and Mascoutah split their two regular-season meetings with the Knights winning 2-1 on their home field on May 25 before the Indians returned the favor on their home field two days later in a 10-0 game that served as Triad's only conference blemish this season.

“We're really excited to get redemption from last year,” Wendler said. “This (the sectional final) is where we lost last year, so we're confident we're gonna go out and get it. We've got (Connor) Bain on the mound, so we like our odds.”