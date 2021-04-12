Brueggemann helps Freeburg shut down Collinsville in long-awaited season opener

COLLINSVILLE — It had been 690 days since Drew Gericke sent out a tweet signaling it was game day.
When the Freeburg High baseball coach sent out the message to his players Monday morning, senior pitcher Colin Brueggemann immediately felt adrenaline coursing throughout his veins.
"It was such a great feeling," Brueggemann said.
It took nearly two years, but Freeburg finally got to celebrate a win by defeating Collinsville 1-0 in a non-league affair at Fletcher Field.
"It's been so long, there was some excitement," Gericke said. "There were some big opening day butterflies. I only have one returner from two years ago. All these guys are new. I wanted them to be able to succeed and it turned out well."
Freeburg notched its first win since a 5-1 victory over Alton on May 20, 2019. It was the first time the Midgets took the diamond since a 12-2 loss to Waterloo in the first round of post-season play on May 23, 2019.
It marked the first game for Collinsville since a 3-0 loss to O'Fallon in the opening round of regional play on May 23, 2019.
"We'll never take that for granted again," Collinsville coach Brett Swip said. "Just to see another team, to see people in the stands and parents cheering for their kids, there were a lot of things that stood out as being cool."
Brueggemann was one of two returning players for Freeburg. Gericke knew he was going to get a strong outing from his veteran hurler.
"He's put in the time and work," Gericke said. "He worked his butt off hitting and pitching."
Brueggemann turned in five strong shutout innings. He gave up two hits and struck out seven.
Brueggemann played over the summer with the St. Louis Gamers to stay in shape. But it was not as enjoyable as the high school experience.
"I'm just so happy to be back here," Brueggemann said. "I love competing with my guys."
Junior infielder Eli Hill drilled a solo home run in the sixth inning to account for the lone run. His long drive sailed over the wall in center.
"It was hit well, but I wasn't sure if it was going to leave because it was to dead center," Hill said.
Brueggemann, Hill and Cade Smith paced the winning attack with two hits each.
Collinsville southpaw Ryker Cain went six innings. He surrendered six hits and struck out five.
"He's a great pitcher," Swip said. "We had two seniors ready to split the game, but Ryker was so efficient."
Collinsville junior Chris Thilman hit a triple in the bottom of the fourth, but was stranded on third as Brueggemann and the Freeburg defense wriggled out of the jam.