Brueggemann helps Freeburg shut down Collinsville in long-awaited season opener

COLLINSVILLE — It had been 690 days since Drew Gericke sent out a tweet signaling it was game day.

When the Freeburg High baseball coach sent out the message to his players Monday morning, senior pitcher Colin Brueggemann immediately felt adrenaline coursing throughout his veins.

"It was such a great feeling," Brueggemann said.

It took nearly two years, but Freeburg finally got to celebrate a win by defeating Collinsville 1-0 in a non-league affair at Fletcher Field.

"It's been so long, there was some excitement," Gericke said. "There were some big opening day butterflies. I only have one returner from two years ago. All these guys are new. I wanted them to be able to succeed and it turned out well."

Freeburg notched its first win since a 5-1 victory over Alton on May 20, 2019. It was the first time the Midgets took the diamond since a 12-2 loss to Waterloo in the first round of post-season play on May 23, 2019.

It marked the first game for Collinsville since a 3-0 loss to O'Fallon in the opening round of regional play on May 23, 2019.