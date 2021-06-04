CBC falls in Class 6 semifinal round

Knowing that he had a cannon behind him gave Bennett some confidence. But pitching in big games all season long gave the sophomore even more confidence in starting the biggest game of his high school career.

"I was nervous, for sure, but through the postseason I've been put in those positions before and we all just have to have that right mindset," Bennett said.

His confidence never wavered, even after CBC sophomore. Nazzan Zanetello unloaded on a fastball and deposited it over the tall left-field fence.

"(Nazzan) is a really good hitter," Bragg said. "He's been hitting the ball all season. We knew we'd be in trouble if we left one over the plate for him."

The Cadets cycled through three pitchers after starter Michael Walsh threw four innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and striking out one.

"It was the third time through their lineup there and we just needed almost like a basketball timeout to flip things," Horne said. "For us, we didn't do enough to win offensively. If we can put a couple more runs on the board and make them play a little more defensive, I think it changes the momentum of the game."

