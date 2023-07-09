Following a strong showing during Major League Baseball’s draft combine in Phoenix back in June and a standout play at the preps level, Christian Brother’s College’s Nazzan Zanetello was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the second round (50th overall) on Sunday during the start of the 2023 MLB draft in Seattle.

Zanetello, a resident of Florissant, Missouri, was the first preps player from St. Louis taken in this year’s draft. Belleview East high school right-hander Zander Mueth joined him as a draftee when he was taken 67th overall by the Pirates with a competitive balance pick.

Zanetello was ranked as the No. 52 prospect entering the draft after he batted .399 with 15 home runs and 92 RBIs in three seasons at CBC. Measuring 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 180 pounds, the shortstop prospect has been described by scouts as a potential five-tool player with quick hands, strong wrists, and an impressive knowledge of the strike zone.

A Cardinals fan growing up who admired Albert Pujols and had season tickets in 2011 when St. Louis won its last World Series, the little league team Zanetello played on was the St. Louis Red Sox.

Now it's the same team name, but a new city.

“I mean, honestly, today would have been great to become a St. Louis Cardinal just to represent the hometown team,” Zanetello, 18, said to reporters in Seattle while donning a Red Sox cap and jersey after he heard his name get called. “But I think it’s just a dream come true to be able to play for the Boston Red Sox.”

He’ll go from one town with baseball history to another.

“The fan base. Just being in Boston,” Zanetello said when asked what he already knew about the team that drafted him. “It’s a prestigious stadium. It’s a gorgeous stadium. Just being able to play there one day is a dream come true."

Though he still prefers his hometown ballpark.

“I think the stadium is the best stadium in America. Sorry Fenway,” Zanetello said of Busch Stadium before expressing his love for Imo’s Pizza during the following question.

The shortstop prospect is signed with the University of Arkansas. The 50th overall pick carries a $1.7-million slot value.

Meuth entered the draft as the 83rd rank prospect by MLB.com. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound righty’s fastball clocked as high as 97 mph per hour and, with a whip-like delivery, has an above-average slider and changeup, his scouting report says. He’s been compared to former Collinsville High righty and current Red Sox reliever Tanner Houck.

Mueth is signed to play at the University of Mississippi. The 67th overall pick has a $1.13-million slot value.