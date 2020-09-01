CBC standout pitcher Little announces early graduation to join Vanderbilt in January

CHESTERFIELD — Christian Little’s talent became evident at an early age to his parents, but thankfully not by throwing a baseball.
Not even 2 years old, an impatient Christian threw a pacifier from a long distance that hit his mother, Teri Little, in the head moments before she went to the hospital to give birth to Christian’s younger sister, Caitlyn.
"She was like, 'What the heck?' ” said Chris Little, Christian’s father.
"I was like, 'Did you see that arm action?' ”
From that moment, the Little family knew they had a baseball player in their household.
Now that toddler is grown up and ready to take a big step in his promising baseball career.
After attending CBC for three years, Christian Little announced Tuesday he is graduating high school early and plans to enroll in January at Vanderbilt University to begin playing for the powerhouse college baseball program.
"There were a lot of influences on my decision," Little said. "COVID was a big one, but Vanderbilt is just different. The draft will be there when I come out of Vanderbilt, so I'm not missing out."
Vanderbilt, which won the 2019 College World Series, reached out to Little over the summer to see if the 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher would be interested in joining them for the 2021 season.
Little is one of the top-rated pitching prospects in the country in the class of 2021 and likely would be a first-round Major League Baseball draft pick.
But with the decision to enroll early at the Southeastern Conference program in Nashville, Little will not be eligible for the draft until 2024.
"I was slow to make that decision at first, but with my family talking to me it just seemed like the perfect idea," said Little, who verbally committed to play at Vanderbilt as a 14-year-old in 2017.
Little’s family has some experience in such decisions since Chris Little, a University City native, was a 12th-round pick by Houston in 2001.
Chris Little went on to pitch 11 years professionally in independent and minor leagues.
"Mom and I were pro school 100 percent," Chris said. "When these rankings come out and those dollar amounts, it's very easy to start thinking money. We've always said as a family, if it’s meant to be, it'll be. The money will be there, but what's the best way to evolve as a player and person and we always felt that it was Vanderbilt on and off the field."
Christian Little was the 2020 Missouri Gatorade baseball player of the year even though no high school baseball was played because of coronavirus.
As a sophomore, Little led CBC with a 6-1 record and a 1.88 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 2019.
"I'm going to miss that brotherhood," Little said. "It's a motto, but it's real. I'm going to miss that. I'm going to miss being a high schooler, but I'm ready for the next stage in my life."
Little’s next adventure will be helping the Commodores compete for their third NCAA Division I baseball championship.
CBC coach Mason Horne said he will miss more than the special arm in the dugout.
"Everyone sees him play and they always see his competitiveness, but he's a really fun guy to be around," Horne said. "I'm going to miss him. We're all really happy for him, but we're going to miss him."
