CBC surges past Lindbergh in seventh for first state semifinal appearance since 2015

He did exactly that, barreling a single up the middle to put the Cadets ahead 3-2. The clutch hit turned junior Michael Walsh from a pitcher trying to keep the game close to the closer.

Walsh had relieved starting pitcher Tyler Charlton with two outs in the fourth trailing 2-0. He coaxed a lineout by Drew Politte to leave a runner in scoring position in the fourth and escaped a second and third situation in the sixth by striking out Roos.

“It was up in the air until (Friday) who would be the starter, but one thing (Charlton) and I mutually agreed on was that if one of us needs to come out of the game, the other one would put everything on the line,” Walsh said.

His first pitch of the seventh inning was driven home run distance down the left field line by Politte, but it hooked foul.

“I missed on a slider, so he probably knew a fastball was coming. He put a good barrel on the ball, but thankfully it was just a long strike,” Walsh said.

Walsh got Politte to tap back to the mound, struck out senior Aaron Moss and outraced junior Adam DuPont to the first base bag on a ground ball to first baseman Schroeder to preserve the victory.

Clutch hitting was the signature of Lindbergh in the early innings.