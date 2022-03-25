Charlton dominant on the mound as CBC blanks De Smet in MCC opener

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Tyler Charlton was in quite the groove on the mound Friday afternoon.

The CBC senior left-hander struck out 10 of the first 13 batters he faced and finished his dominant outing on the bump with 11 Ks to lead the Cadets to a 4-0 win over rival De Smet in the teams' Metro Catholic Conference opener at CBC's Mike Shannon Stadium.

“It was a great way to get the momentum going, but you really want to use your defense,” Charlton said. “I felt pretty good today. I just need to improve a few pitches. But, it's easy to pitch when you've got a good lineup behind you.”

CBC (5-0 overall, 1-0 MCC) remained perfect to start the 2022 season.

“We're not used to playing conference this early, but I'm just glad we're able to get out here and play after all the rain,” Cadets coach Mason Horne said.

De Smet (2-2, 0-1) dropped its sixth straight decision to the Cadets dating back to 2018.

“Early in the season, we're just knocking the rust off still a little bit and we ran into a buzz saw like that,” Spartans coach Tim Canavan said. “Charlton was outstanding. He just commanded the zone with three pitches, and he got ahead and kept us off-balance. He was really good.”

Charlton, a Missouri State commit, tossed six shutout innings Friday, as he scattered three hits and didn't walk a batter to improve his record to 2-0 and lower his earned-run average to 0.64.

“He was Charlton,” Horne said. “His strike efficiency was off the charts. He really filled up the zone today. And his fastball looked electric.”

Charlton, who was one shy of his career-high 12 strikeouts set in consecutive starts against Chaminade and De Smet last season, has fanned a total of 20 batters in his first two outings this season.

“I feel great. It's started off right. I've got 20 Ks going into the third game. Trying to chase down all the plays this year and win the state championship,” Charlton said of the Cadets, who finished fourth in Class 6 last season. “This year, I think we're lot tighter as a team. Beginning of the year last year, we all kind of played a little selfish and wanted to do it all on our own, but we've learned from last year's experience.”

Charlton got all the help he would need from his offense in a second inning when the Cadets scored three runs without hitting the ball out of the infield.

“That's something that we always talk about. We've got to have that in our playbook, especially on a day like today where the wind's blowing in 30 miles an hour,” Horne said. “It's a conference game, so you've just got to grind everything out and hope you're on top at the end.”

Ryan Stevens and Miles Birke were both hit by pitches to start the inning, and Ayden Robinson-Wayne walked to load the bases. Jack Schroeder brought home the first run on a successful squeeze play and Jake McGhee drove in another with a groundout. A throwing error would later allow the third run to score.

“That was the difference in the game and we talked about that in the huddle,” Canavan said. “We gave up way too many free bases and didn't get enough. They did a great job of taking care of the baseball and taking advantage of our mistakes.”

CBC added to its lead in the fourth when Kaden Peer led off with a walk and Nazzan Zanetello scorched a double to deep left to bring him home.

Jason Smith came on in relief of starter Nick Panagos (0-1) and pitched effectively for the final 3 2/3 innings to save the De Smet bullpen.

“He's a guy we're counting on,” Canavan said of Smith. “He'll be a starter for us most of the time, but we've been rained out all week, so we were happy to have him come out of the pen. He's been a very pleasant surprise here early on.”

The second, third and fourth innings were long ones on offense for CBC with a combined total of 12 base runners. Charlton didn't let the long periods of time in the dugout affect him on the mound, despite the fact the brisk day brought with it sustained winds of around 20 mph with consistent gusts blowing considerably higher than that.

“For the most part, I just had to stay up and moving,” he said. “I threw a heavy jacket on, did some jumping jacks sometimes, did a little bit of band work and kept the arm hot.”

The Spartans didn't have multiple base runners until the seventh against reliever Evan Margherita, but the lanky righty worked around the jam and got the final out on a liner back to the mound.

The two teams will be right back at it at 1 p.m. Saturday when they face each other again at De Smet.

“That's kind of fun,” Horne said. “They'll definitely be coming out for blood tomorrow, I'm sure, so (Michael) Walsh is gonna have to pitch well and we're gonna have to do what we did today, which is pitch it, play some 'D' and execute at the plate.”