Chicago Mount Carmel's aces quiet Freeburg in Metro-East Kickoff Classic

SAUGET — Freeburg ran into some big-time arms in its season-opening baseball game Thursday.

Senior left-handers Shane Curtin, a Creighton recruit, and Julien Hachem, an Oklahoma signee, combined for 14 strikeouts in five hitless innings as Chicago Mount Carmel defeated the Midgets 4-1 in the Metro-East Kickoff Classic at GCS Ballpark.

Freeburg managed just one hit, a double in the seventh by senior first baseman Kamden Casey. The Midgets scored their only run in the inning on a bases-loaded walk by junior pinch hitter Carson Ott, but they stranded a pair of runners as senior Carter Rapp bounced into a game-ending double play.

“This is just a warmup game, our first game. We got the nerves out of the way,” Casey said. “We’ll be back (Friday) better than ever. So far, the pitchers are ahead of the hitters. It was a cold winter. We didn’t get many live (at-bats). But I think once we get warmed up, we’ll be rockin’ and rollin’ like we did last year.”

The loss snapped a 15-game winning streak by the Midgets that wound up in a Class 2A state championship last season. Freeburg’s most recent defeat had been a 4-0 decision at Carlyle on May 21.

“It’s been a while,” Freeburg coach Drew Gericke said. “This game was good for us. Being part of this Kick-Off Classic, I wanted to be challenged, and this game humbled us. Whether we were still living off last year or not, like I told the guys, we didn’t compete well enough.”

Curtin went the first three innings, striking out eight and hitting a batter. He recorded four strikeouts in the first inning, with one of them reaching on a passed ball. Hachem, a 6-foot-8, 245-pounder, followed Curtin, working two innings, striking out six and walking one.

“I’m really happy with the way my guys attacked the zone,” Mount Carmel coach Brian Hurry said of Curtin, Hachem and junior Denny Furlong, who pitched the final two innings. “The first two guys were really over the plate, challenging their hitters and pitching aggressively, which is what we want no matter who we’re facing.

“We knew a little bit about the other team, that they had won a state title last year. We just came at them with our best. I’m proud of our guys and their effort, especially the guys on the mound. And we had to grind out some runs at the plate. We took advantage of our opportunities.”

Mount Carmel scored the only runs it needed in the first, all of them unearned, against Freeburg junior Lane Otten. The first run scored on a passed ball, the second on an error and the third on a single by senior Jacob White.

Otten settled in, throwing a scoreless second and third before uncorking a fourth-inning wild pitch that scored a run and put the Caravan ahead 4-0.

With Curtin and Hachem throwing darts, Gericke knew it would be difficult to mount a rally.

“Pitching is going to be ahead, and those are two really good arms. Actually, all three of them are really good arms,” Gericke said. “To see that the first game of the year, the hitters are going to be behind. A lot of credit goes to them, but I just wish my guys would have competed a little bit better. You’re not always going to get a hit, but we struck out way too many times (16)."

Freeburg indeed did compete in the seventh against Furlong, who had worked a perfect sixth. Senior Eli Hill was hit by a pitch, Casey doubled inside first and senior Austin York was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs.

After pinch hitter Landon Funderburg struck out, Ott walked to push across a run and make it 4-1. Rapp then hit two-hopper to the left side. Junior third baseman Austin Mallee made a clean pickup, tagged York and fired to first to end the game.

“We’ll learn from it,” said Gericke, who returned 10 players from the state championship team. “We’ll be a good team. We’ll be fine. This was game one of hopefully 30-plus. We’ve got some good senior leadership.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.