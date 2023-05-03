O'FALLON, Mo. — Carson Clark was in a zone on the mound after an early hiccup Wednesday afternoon.

The Fort Zumwalt West senior right-hander permitted a run on two hits in the first inning before settling in and allowing just four base runners the rest of the way in pitching the Jaguars to a 6-1 win over Francis Howell in the teams' GAC South regular season finale at West.

“It was awesome to pitch against a great team and good competition,” Clark said. “The slider was just working today. I felt like I could locate it wherever I wanted to.”

Clark, who improved his record to 4-2 and kept his earned run average steady at a sterling 0.95, allowed just that first-inning run on four hits with two walks and a career-high 10 strikeouts in his fifth complete game of the season — and fourth in succession — for West (24-6).

“Carson Clark was outstanding. He was downright dominant today against a really, really good offensive team,” Jaguars coach Eric Gough said. “He was commanding all his pitches. His slider was working good. He had his curveball working. He had some strikeouts on his changeup. And then when you're throwing all that and locating it, you can come in with the fastball and it looks a lot faster.”

Jaguars catcher Cooper Robertson, who was the hitting star with two hits, two runs batted in and a walk out of the leadoff spot, had a front row seat behind the dish for Clark's dominant performance.

“Whenever he wanted to throw (the slider), he could throw it. 3-1, 0-0, 0-2. It was fun to watch,” Robertson said. “His pace was good. His demeanor on the mound was so good. Great body language.”

Senior southpaw Brysen Nepute came in with a perfect 7-0 mark this season for Howell (23-8) but was roughed up for six runs on six hits over five innings of work. The Vikings' loss was the second in as many days to the Jaguars and both teams finished conference play with matching 7-3 records.

“We're both conference champions. We tied for that, so it's whatever,” Howell coach Tony Perkins said. “They did it with their pitching and defense. They played great defense and we did not. And we didn't pitch it really well both days. You've got to tip your cap and move on.”

Things started well for the Vikings, the No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, when Brett Norfleet took advantage of a two-out, 0-2 mistake by Clark for an RBI single up the middle and a 1-0 lead after a half-inning.

Top-ranked West answered quickly in the bottom half of the frame with a pair of productive run-scoring outs by Nolan Sissom (on the ground) and Landon Young (through the air).

“It was a great response,” Gough said. “Cooper gets a leadoff hit right away and Nick (Alagna) draws a walk, and then we had some productive at-bats. That's the formula to win baseball games. It's not like it's a big secret. I was really overall impressed up and down the lineup. I thought we had some quality at-bats today.”

Armed with a lead, Clark cruised on the bump. He struck out the side on just 13 pitches in the second, worked around a leadoff double in the third and ended up retiring 12 of 13 batters between the first and fifth innings.

“I definitely got a little mad (after the first inning) and when I get mad I just go right at them,” he said. “The offense scoring runs takes pressure off me as a pitcher and I feel like I can find the zone more when I'm pitching with a lead.”

The West offense worked some two-out magic in a three-run fourth.

After a popout and a strikeout, Jack Hartnagel roped a single to left and Mikey Ludwig followed with a walk. Nolan Whiteside then looped a 1-2 pitch in front of the left fielder to drive in a run and Robertson drilled a bullet to left to bring home two more for a 5-1 lead.

“Carson was out there dealing, so we were just giving him as much run support as we could,” Robertson said. “Being at the top of the lineup, you've got 2 and 3 behind you that are all great hitters, so I'm just trying not to do too much. See ball, hit ball. Keep it simple.”

The Jaguars tacked on an insurance run in the fifth when Cody Gough's double off the base of the fence in center field brought home pinch runner Andrew Koviak.

Clark walked a man with one out in the seventh, but he crafted a forceout and a strikeout to end the contest.

The win over the Vikings was the fourth in as many tries this season for the Jaguars (they also had two tournament victories) and a possible fifth meeting looms in two weeks at a Class 6 District 4 tournament that also includes Battle, Fort Zumwalt North, Francis Howell Central, Liberty, Timberland and host Troy.

“I do know this — it's gonna be one dogfight of a district,” Eric Gough said. “Neither one of us is banking on the assurance that we're gonna run into each other again in a district title game. We've got a lot of work to do to get there and we've got to play some clean baseball for us both to get there and have another good one.”

Fort Zumwalt West 6, Francis Howell 1