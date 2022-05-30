Columbia blasts past defending 2A champ Freeburg into state semifinals

CARBONDALE — It took a while for Dom Voegele to settle in on the mound Monday.

But once he did, the Columbia High junior pitcher was near untouchable.

"Every outing he helps us out and gives us a chance to win that game," Columbia junior Alex Schreckenberg said.

It didn't hurt that the Eagles offense brought their big bats to play at Itchy Jones Stadium.

Columbia gave Freeburg a little taste of its own medicine in the Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional and knocked off the defending state champions, 15-8.

"I knew today would be a big dogfight," Columbia coach Neal O'Donnell said. "They're one of our biggest rivals. It had to go through Freeburg for us to get us there. I'm so happy for the kids."

Columbia (26-7-1) will play Joliet Catholic (21-10) at 5 p.m. Friday at Dozer Park in Peoria in the final Class 2A semifinal game.

Columbia avenged last season's sectional final loss and advanced to its first semifinal game since 2007.

Voegele gave up four unearned runs in the first two innings as the Midgets (24-14) battered the ball for three hits and Columbia committed two errors.

But after that, the junior flashed some of the dominant stuff he's shown all season and handcuffed a Freeburg offense that came into the game averaging 13 runs a contest in four playoff games.

"As the game settled in, he was the guy we wanted on the mound," O'Donnell said. "They've got an offense like that, Dom was the right guy for it."

Voegele went six innings, striking out 12 batters and giving up one earned run on five hits.

Freeburg took advantage of three Columbia errors to plate eight runs but still couldn't keep pace.

"In a game like this, we didn't play well enough defensively," Freeburg coach Drew Gericke said. "There were plays to be made and you can't let a good team have second chances and more outs. Eight runs should win you ball games most of the time."

Columbia's offense was a mirror to Freeburg's postseason offense Monday. The Eagles blasted 11 hits, worked seven walks and forced three Freeburg errors.

Schreckenberg paced the offense by going 1-for-2 with two walks, a sacrifice fly and four RBI.

"With runners in scoring positions, I was just trying to drive them in and help my team out," Schreckenberg said.

Also for Columbia, Drake Wittenbrink went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Despite leads as large as nine runs, Columbia knew just how potent Freeburg's offense is.

"We just had to keep adding," Schreckenberg said. "Even with a nine-run lead, a team like Freeburg who can hit the ball, they can always come back."

O'Donnell echoed his second baseman's thoughts.

"They have so much firepower," O'Donnell said. "They're such a good fastball hitting team, if you miss, they'll make you pay for it. They did it last year and they did it this year."

Freeburg got a pair of two-run home runs from junior Lane Otten and senior Eli Hill, while senior Eli Hoerner got his seventh triple of the season in the first inning. Hoerner and Hill both finished the season with seven triples.

After a championship season last year to go along with regional and sectional titles this year, Gericke spoke highly of his senior class.

"Those seniors mean the world to me," Gericke said. "Those seniors, I told them that I was proud of them, every single one of them. They contributed so much to this program over the last few years. They need to be proud of what they've done in their careers. They got a lot to be proud of with a bright future."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.