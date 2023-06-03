PEORIA — Columbia’s high-octane offense was nowhere to be found Saturday.

The Eagles were limited to just two hits, both in the fourth inning, and fell to Joliet Catholic Academy 4-2 in the championship game of the Class 2A baseball state tournament at Dozer Park.

Columbia (34-5) allowed three unearned runs in the first and was unable to dig out of the disadvantage, settling for second place after finishing third in 2022. The Eagles were also defeated by Joliet Catholic last year in the semifinals.

“I’m unbelievably proud of this group,” said Eagles junior Lucas Riebeling, who took the loss on the mound despite allowing only one earned run in three innings. “Everything about this group and this season … It was a heck of a ride. It was so much fun. I couldn’t have done it with a better group of guys.”

The game had more than its share of weirdness.

In the third inning, Joliet Catholic junior Jake Troyner fouled a ball behind third that ruptured a water pipe and turned on a sprinkler that sent fans scurrying into another section.

The alarm system also ignited and players went to their respective dugouts as firetrucks and other emergency vehicles arrived at the stadium. After about 20 minutes, the game resumed.

But only briefly.

Troyner wound up coaxing a walk and as he stole second, the throw from Columbia catcher Brennan Weik hit Troyner in the face. Troyner was treated by a medical team for about 10 minutes before walking slowly off the field.

“It was weird,” Columbia senior Jack Steckler said. “You never expect things like that to happen, but Coach (Neal O’Donnell) brought us in and said it was a great time to reset. We reset well. We came out and put pressure on them. We just couldn’t get it done.

“Still, there’s so much to be proud of.”

O’Donnell had never seen anything quite like it. He had plenty of company.

“When they had the sprinkler issue, we tried to use that as a chance to regroup,” O’Donnell said. “I thought we did. A team like that, they get three runs early and it could snowball on us.”

Riebeling didn’t use the craziness as an excuse.

“I wouldn’t say that was a factor at all,” he said. “I still went in there and played. I don’t think it affected the outcome of the game at all. It is what it is. You have to play through it. (But) it was a really weird inning.”

Brady Mathews relieved Riebeling to start the fourth and held the Hilltoppers (26-8-1) off the board for the final four innings, giving the Eagles an opportunity to claw back into contention.

They did in their half of the fourth as Steckler walked and Dominic Voegele smacked a ground-rule double to deep left-center against Joliet Catholic right-hander Nate Ciemny.

Steckler scored on a wild pitch that sent Voegele to third, and Voegele scored on Alex Schreckenberg’s grounder to second to make it 4-2. Brody Landgraf then singled and Tyler Rosecrans reached on an error, but the rally fizzled when Riley Etherton struck out and Aidan Gaither bounced into a fielder's choice.

Ciemny walked Weik to lead off the fifth and was relieved by Michael Tuman, who had been rescued by Ciemny in the Hilltoppers’ super-sectional win over Spring Valley Hall.

Reed Drabant sacrificed courtesy runner Chase Schrader to second before Steckler was hit by a pitch to put the tying runs aboard. Tuman, however, settled down and slipped called third strikes past Voegele and Schreckenberg to end the threat.

“That’s the ballgame right there,” O’Donnell said. “So many times this year, those guys have produced for us. The ballgame was right there.”

It was Columbia’s final threat. The Eagles were retired in order in the sixth and seventh. They were held to three runs or less for the fifth time this season. They scored in double digits 16 times.

“Even though we ended the season on a loss, we’ve got to be proud of where we came from and how far we made it,” Steckler said. “We went to state two years in a row. That’s always something to be proud of. I can’t be more thankful to play with a group of guys like this. It’s just been amazing and I’ve enjoyed every single second of it.”

Joliet Catholic’s first inning began with a single by Tommy Kemp. One out later, shortstop Voegele was charged with a tough error in the hole as he tried to field Troyner’s smash.

Zach Beitler grounded out to third as both runners advanced. Vinnie Spotofora and Brett Hulbert followed with RBI singles to make it 2-0. Hulbert then stole second, and when Weik’s throw sailed into center field, Spotofora crossed the plate to make it 3-0.

The Hilltoppers went ahead 4-0 in the third on Troyner’s walk and stolen base that preceded Spotofora’s run-scoring single.

“We usually jump on teams pretty quickly,” Steckler said. “We haven’t gotten down much early. That was a factor. And never being in a state championship before definitely got us a little jumpy at the beginning. We tried our best and fought to the end.”

