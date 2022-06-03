Columbia falls to Joliet Catholic in Class 2A semifinal

PEORIA — Dominic Voegele did all he could.

A junior shortstop for the Columbia High baseball team, Voegele dazzled with his glove and provided plenty of pop at the plate.

But the Eagles couldn’t muster much more offensively outside of Voegele’s two extra-base hits in a 4-1 loss to Joliet Catholic in a Class 2A state semifinal Friday night at Dozer Park.

Voegele smacked a one-out double in the first inning, then laced a stand-up triple to deep right-center field in the fourth. He eventually came around to score to even the game 1-1. He went 2-for-3 and scored a run.

Defensively, Voegele was masterful. He finished with one putout and three assists. His best web gem came in the third inning. Starting deep in the hole, Voegele dove to his right, snatched a would-be base hit away from Joliet Catholic’s Tommy Kemp, popped up and threw a missile to first for the out.

“I feel like I tried my hardest every play, every ball that was put in play, every pitch that I took,” Voegele said. “Every play, I felt like I put it all out there.”

Joliet Catholic (26-11) will take on Richmond-Burton (32-5) for the Class 2A state championship at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Columbia (26-8-1) will face Maroa-Forsyth in the third-place game at 3 p.m.

Outside of Voegele’s two-hit day, the Eagles combined for just one other hit in 23 at-bats.

Joliet Catholic fireballer T.J. Schlageter was a big reason why the Eagles’ bats were mostly silent Friday.

The left-hander entered the day having allowed no runs and no hits through two postseason starts. He struck out eight and walked one of his six innings of work. He fanned at least two hitters in each of the first four innings. Voegele’s first-inning double was the first hit Schlageter surrendered in the playoffs.

“T.J. knew it was the last start of the season,” longtime Joliet Catholic coach Jared Voss said. “We knew he was ready to go, and he set the tone for us. He pitched his heart out.”

The Hilltoppers struck first in the home half of the third inning. No. 3 hitter Jackson Cullen, who drove in two of the Hilltoppers’ four runs, dropped an RBI single to shallow right to give his club a 1-0 lead.

Columbia answered in the fourth. Voegele, who led off the frame with a triple, scored on a sacrifice fly to right field off the bat of Logan Mueller to make it a 1-1 game.

Joliet Catholic pushed across three more runs in the fifth. Another RBI single from Cullen handed the Hilltoppers a 2-1 lead before back-to-back hits, including a triple to deep left by Luka Radicevich made it 4-1.

Mueller, who got the start for the Eagles, went five innings, yielded four runs, three earned, off six hits, walked two and struck out one. Lucas Riebeling pitched a scoreless sixth for Columbia.

“We knew coming into the game that we were going to have to limit them offensively — limit the big innings. All things considered, we probably did limit the damage there (in the fifth),” Columbia coach Neal O’Donnell said. “But, against a good hitting team like that, sometimes you feel like sooner or later they’re going to get to you a little bit. One run against a team like that isn’t going to do it.

“It stings when you’re that close at the chance at the title. … We got beat. Sometimes you beat yourself, and I guess when it’s all said and done, they beat us. We didn’t beat ourselves there, and I can live with that.”

