Columbia outlasts Freeburg to gain a share of Cahokia Conference championship

FREEBURG, Ill. — Senior Logan Mueller gave Columbia a lead it could finally protect Saturday.

Mueller lined a two-out, two-run homer to right field in the sixth inning and the blow proved decisive in the Eagles’ 7-6 victory over Freeburg.

The win gave Columbia at least a share of the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division championship with Breese Central. The Eagles are 9-1 in the league, while Central is 8-1 with one conference game remaining May 14 at Wood River.

“I had a clear head,” Mueller said of his pivotal at-bat against Midgets reliever Owen Kehrer. “I came up there and did what I could to help us win. I was sitting fastball and tried to take it the other way. It was hit pretty good.

“This feels amazing, but the job’s not finished. We’ve still got the playoffs. This is one step in the journey.”

Mueller pounced on the first pitch from Kehrer, a senior left-hander, also driving in junior Dominic Voegele, who had singled with one out. It was Mueller’s team-leading fifth home run of the season and his third hit of the game.

Columbia (16-6-1 overall) withstood some anxious moments before it was able to celebrate.

First, the Eagles stranded the bases loaded in the seventh, a threat that was stymied when Midgets second baseman Austin York made a diving catch to his right to take a hit away from junior Alex Schreckenberg.

Freeburg (18-10, 6-4) then scored a run on a two-out throwing error in its half of the seventh, putting the tying run on base. Sophomore Lucas Riebeling, however, fanned York. Riebeling (4-0) relieved Mueller to start the fifth and allowed one unearned run and struck out five in three innings.

“It was a typical Columbia-Freeburg game,” Eagles coach Neal O’Donnell said. “I’m really happy for our guys, the way we kept at it throughout the game. We made it a little difficult on ourselves. (Freeburg’s) leadoff guy was on in the first four innings. I told them, ‘Sooner or later, that’s going to come back and bite us.’

“But we persevered.”

Columbia took a 1-0 lead in the first. Freeburg scored the tying run in its first. The Eagles pushed ahead 4-1 in the third, but Midgets senior Landon Funderburg clobbered a three-run homer to left, against the wind, to make it 4-4 in the bottom of the inning. In the fourth, Columbia grabbed a 5-4 lead. The Midgets again tied the game in their half of the inning.

Mueller’s home run made it 7-5 in the sixth, and the pattern ended in the bottom of the inning when Riebeling kept Freeburg off the board.

“There was good intensity from both sides,” Freeburg coach Drew Gericke said. “For the most part, it was a good high school game. We didn’t execute well enough today. We only had four hits and there was one inning (the second) where we didn’t execute defensively, either.”

The victory was Columbia’s second this season over Freeburg, the defending Class 2A state champion. The Eagles won 2-1 on April 14 in Columbia.

“Coming into the season, we didn’t have a lot of experience coming back, so I didn’t know quite what to expect from our group,” O’Donnell said. “We had four seniors and a lot of unproven guys. I’m super happy for the guys.”

A big key for the Eagles was their ability to contain Freeburg senior hitting machines Eli Hoerner and Eli Hill. Mueller and Riebeling limited them to a combined 1-for-8, the lone hit being a seventh-inning double by Hoerner.

“Give credit to their pitching,” Gericke said.

Mueller and junior Kyle McConachie led Columbia’s attack with three hits apiece. Voegele was on base four times with three walks and a single, while Schreckenberg had two hits. Voegele also made two strong defensive plays at shortstop.

Mueller started on the mound for Columbia, allowing five runs (three earned) on two hits in four innings. He walked six, struck out two and hit a batter.

Senior Kamden Casey pitched five innings for the Midgets, permitting five runs (four earned) on nine hits, with three walks and four strikeouts.

“Casey threw a lot of pitches in his five innings,” Gericke said. “He wasn’t efficient enough. He was behind in counts and had a lot of first-pitch balls.”

