PEORIA — Talking is one thing. Doing is an entirely different matter.

The Columbia High baseball team has expressed its desire to chase down the prize that eluded it last season when it lost in the semifinals of the Class 2A state tournament.

The Eagles’ actions spoke louder than their words Friday afternoon when they took the first step to completing their mission by overwhelming Chicago DePaul College Prep 9-0 behind senior right-hander Dominic Voegele’s complete-game gem.

“We always feel good when we give the ball to Dom,” Columbia coach Neal O’Donnell said. “He did what he’s done all season for us and had another pretty dominant performance out there. We’ve been watching this for two years. The last month, he’s been lights out. You could tell that he was focused and ready to go. He did what his teammates have come to expect.”

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Voegele, who has signed with Kansas, outpitched another Division I recruit, Michigan State-bound right-hander Dylan Kaminski. Voegele allowed four hits, all singles, walked none and struck out nine in his 89-pitch performance.

DePaul College Prep’s first through sixth hitters were 2-for-17 with seven whiffs.

“I thought I pitched a well enough game to win and then Brennan (Weik, the catcher) calling a good game back there really helped,” said Voegele (10-0). “The defense made big plays and the bats played a huge role today.”

Reaching the championship game, Voegele said, has always been the objective. He didn’t want another misstep in the semifinals to deny the Eagles a chance for the championship.

“This was the No. 1 thing on my list of things to do this year,” Voegele said. “We’re going to have to come out and hit like we did today and play (well in) the field. But now that we’ve won and we’re in the championship game, it definitely feels a lot better.”

The Eagles (34-4), who placed third last year, will face Joliet Catholic (26-8-1) in the title game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. It was Joliet Catholic that defeated Columbia 4-1 in the semifinals last season.

O’Donnell said Lucas Riebeling, Brady Mathews and Porter Fike are candidates to pitch.

They can only hope to get the kind of support Voegele enjoyed. Columbia, which banged out 14 hits, led 1-0 after one inning, 2-0 after three innings and 3-0 after five innings. The Eagles blew it open with a six-run sixth in which they sent 10 batters to the plate.

Kaminski surrendered 10 hits and six runs (earned) in 5 2/3 innings. Columbia then did damage against two relievers to put the game out of reach after Kaminski departed.

Brody Landgraf was one of the hitting stars. He had a run-scoring triple with two outs in the first that opened the scoring and added an RBI double in the fifth that made it 3-0.

Jack Steckler, Alex Schreckenberg, Tyler Rosecrans, Weik and Riebeling also had two hits apiece, and Reed Drabant made it 7-0 with a two-run double that made it 7-0.

“We’ve been watching videos on the last couple of pitchers we’ve faced,” Schreckenberg said. “With Dom on the mound, we just have to execute and score runs when we can. That’s all I was trying to do — get on base. At practice, we’ve been facing a really hard pitching machine. It set us up for success. We saw (Kaminski) threw in the 90s. It didn’t really look that fast to us.”

Columbia also made a key defensive play in the third when its lead was just 2-0.

With Rams runners at second and third with one out, AJ Garcia lined out to first baseman Drake Wittenbrink, whose throw to shortstop Steckler doubled off Carter Levine.

“Drake was in a little bit,” O’Donnell said. “That play might have been a little bit different if we had backed Drake up three or four steps. Baseball is a funny game sometimes. That worked out.”

Badly for the Rams.

“If we score two runs right there … AJ might have been standing on third base with his speed,” DePaul College Prep coach Sam Colon said. “The middle of our lineup was coming up, so we possibly could have taken the lead there. A lot could have changed right there.”

The Eagles never allowed Kaminski (6-1) to get in a comfort zone. They had at least one baserunner every inning and had multiple runners in every inning but the second.

“I knew they were a good-hitting team,” Kaminski said. “I was going out there to focus on (getting) outs. I wasn’t really focused on getting strikeouts. I wanted fly balls, groundouts, so we could get back in to hit right away. Every single time I threw a fastball right over the middle, it either went up the middle or over the shortstop.

“They were definitely one of the toughest lineups I’ve faced the entire year. They’re a great hitting team and it was really a challenge to throw against them.”

DePaul College Prep center fielder AJ Garcia, a Michigan recruit, knew Kaminski had a slim margin for error with Voegele on the mound. Garcia and Voegele played together last fall on the Cincinnati Reds scout team.

“His slider was really good,” Garcia said. “But no matter what, I was sitting on his fastball. Overall, he’s a great pitcher. All year, he’s been dealing. I’m excited for Columbia and him.”

