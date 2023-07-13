Dominic Voegele took it as the highest of compliments.

As he should.

The recent Columbia High two-way baseball standout was selected by the Arizona Diamondback in the 20th round of the major league baseball draft Tuesday afternoon.

Yet Voegele, the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year, is almost certain to honor his signing to attend the University of Kansas.

Still, he enjoyed hearing his name called in the final round of the three-day draft held in Seattle, site of the all-star game.

"It's great to know someone thinks that highly of me," Voegele said.

Voegele, a shortstop and pitcher, said last week it would take a lofty selection with a strong signing bonus to woo him away from the Big 12 Conference school.

In the end, the Diamondbacks were simply not able to reach Voegele's asking price.

But they wanted him to know that they coveted his services and might come calling the next time he becomes eligible for the selection process.

"I'm all right with just going to college," Voegele said.

Voegele enjoyed the thrill of getting the text message from the Arizona management.

So did his family, including Matt, his father.

"I told him it's cool to be drafted," Matt said. "But the college experience is going to be great."

Voegele hit .488 with 12 homers and 51 RBI and compiled a 10-0 record on the mound with a 1.09 ERA in helping the Eagles to a second-place finish in the Class 2A state tournament last month. It was Columbia's second successive final four berth after placing third in 2022. Columbia went 61-13 over the last two seasons.

Those state trips to Peoria were the highlight of Voegele's stellar athletic career. He also played quarterback for the Eagles, tossing 25 touchdowns and throwing for 2,441 yards over the final three seasons.

"Going to state back-to-back years was pretty sweet," Voegele said. "Doing it with my friends, it's something I'll never forget. The overall (team) accomplishments — they shine brighter."

Voegele, who also played for the Valmeyer Lakers of the Mon-Clair League earlier this summer, is likely going to become solely a position player in college. He realizes that the work has just started in his attempt to reach the major leagues.

"I just need to continue to improve on all aspects of my game," said the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder. "Get bigger, get more physical, put on more muscle, stuff like that."

Voegele grew up watching his father play softball in various leagues around the area. Matt can remembers Dominic swinging a man-sized 33-inch bat when he was as little as 5 years old.

"You could tell back then, baseball was for him," Matt said.

Voegele is already taking online college classes and plans on reporting to KU this weekend.

He is more than ready for the challenge ahead and is anxious to prove he belongs in an NCAA Power Five Conference.

"This is what I've been looking forward to all of my life," Voegele said.