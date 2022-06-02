Columbia's Mueller goes from part time to prime time

Logan Mueller tossed the ball toward first base like he had a million times before.

But the Columbia High senior watched his throw sail into the dugout Monday at Itchy Jones Stadium in Carbondale.

As he walked back to his position, Mueller hung his head until he walked into a teammate.

"They were like, a lot of game left, just pick your head up," Mueller said.

Those small words helped Mueller flush his dark thoughts away and get prepared for the rest of the game.

Good thing, too, as he had the ball last and threw Columbia to its first state semifinal appearance since 2007 with a 15-8 victory over Freeburg on Monday in the Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional.

"He was kind of part time, played second base and didn't pitch a whole lot," Columbia coach Neal O'Donnell said. "He had a great summer and has been great for us hitting the middle of the lineup. It was fitting that he got to close the game out."

Columbia (26-7-1) will play Joliet Catholic (21-10) at 5 p.m. Friday at Dozer Park in Peoria in the final Class 2A semifinal game.

As a junior, Mueller batted .262 with 12 RBI. He only pitched 14 1/3 innings and had a 6.84 ERA on the mound for the Eagles.

After a loss to Freeburg in the sectional title game, Mueller got to work.

"I was in the gym, lifting and hitting every single day," Mueller said. "I just wanted to make a difference on this team."

The results have been evident.

The Quincy University recruit has posted a .365 batting average with a .625 slugging percentage with 29 RBI and leads Columbia with five home runs. A full-time starter at shortstop, he's flashed his ability on the mound, going 6-0 with a 2.88 ERA in 51 innings pitched.

"He always believed in himself and that's the biggest thing for an athlete," O'Donnell said. "When was a part-time starter, you could tell he wanted more. He has that drive to be a great player."

Mueller got a measure of revenge from his heart-breaking junior season when he got the final three outs against Freeburg in the super-sectional round.

"They knocked us out of the playoffs last year, so we took it personally and we're back for the revenge tour," Mueller said.

Mueller has formed with junior Dom Voegele to be a potent 1-2 punch at the top of the pitching rotation as well in the heart of the explosive lineup.

"We're kind of like a dynamic duo up on the mound," Voegele said.

After Voegele pitched the first six innings, he handed the ball to his senior teammate and entrusted him with the final three outs.

"Dom came out and pitched a great game," Muller said. "He shoved for six innings, handed me the ball and said, 'Get it done.' "

Despite giving up his first home run of the year in the bottom half of the seventh, Mueller turned to the words his teammates told him after his error in the field and moved on.

And he hammered down the win to send the Eagles to the semifinals for the first time in 15 years.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.