Cox's strong outing lifts Fort Zumwalt South to shutout win over Francis Howell North

ST. CHARLES — It was exactly the kind of performance Fort Zumwalt South pitcher Carter Cox wanted.

After a pair of uneven outings to start the season, the Bulldogs sophomore left-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings for his first victory of the season in a 6-0 shutout of Francis Howell North in a GAC Central baseball contest Wednesday afternoon at North.

Cox (1-2), the tough-luck losing pitcher in last season's Class 5 semifinal setback against Willard, dropped his first two decisions this season, lasting just four innings in each outing while walking 10 and striking out 15.

He tried to keep his pitch count down more in his third start, cutting down on the walks and strikeouts (four and seven, respectively), but he still reached his pitch limit with four outs to go and gave way to Eric Ragan, who retired the final four batters in order.

“I just need to focus on letting my defense do the work, just being a team player and not always trying to get strikeouts. I think I got too caught up in the strikeouts. I just need to let them put it in play and let my defense do the work,” Cox said. “I had a little bit of trouble with my four-seam (fastball) in the third and fourth. I kept spiking it. But other than that, my off-speed was working. So, I felt pretty good about today.”

The Bulldogs (6-3 overall, 2-0 conference) had runners on base in every inning Wednesday and left 13 men on. They didn't get the big hit to break things completely open, but instead were able to play small ball and manufacture runs. Two runs scored on sacrifice flies, one came in on a groundout and a fourth trotted home on a hit batsmen with the bases loaded.

“We did a good job of getting the leadoff hitter on and we did a good job of getting bunts down and putting the ball in play,” South coach Bill Friedel said. “If we just get one big hit in there, we're in double digits. And that'll come.”

After falling behind 4-0 early in Tuesday's contest against the Bulldogs, North (5-5, 0-2) came back to take the lead before losing the game late. But, there would be no such rally in the rematch.

“They're just not taking good at-bats,” Knights coach Mike Freedline said. “They're letting pitches go, getting deep into the count and setting themselves up for failure there. He (Cox) did a good job working the outside corner and mixing up his pitches.”

South scored in all but two innings Wednesday and the scoring started in the top of the first.

Evan Carroll led off with a walk and eventually hustled home on a two-out groundball that was booted and subsequently eaten by an inattentive North infielder, allowing Carroll to come home without a throw.

“We're just making too many mistakes in the field,” Freedline said. “Extending the innings is killing us.”

Jackson Dunn drove in single runs in the third with a single and the fourth with a sacrifice fly, and the Bulldogs extended the lead to 5-0 with a two-spot in the fifth on Evan Fulhorst's hit by pitch with the bases loaded and Peyton Blair's sac fly to right.

The Knights nearly scored in their half of the fifth, as they had runners at first and third with one out, but Carroll made a diving catch in left and turned it into a 7-3 double play to end the inning and keep Cox's shutout intact.

“That's really big,” Cox said. “That's why we keep getting these big dubs because the defense makes all those big plays.”

The final run of the game came home on a run-scoring groundout by Carter Adkins in the sixth, as the Bulldogs went on to complete their fourth straight victory and fifth in the last six games.

Coupled with Tuesday's 7-6 win over North in the teams' front end of back-to-back conference meetings, South has notched a pair of GAC Central wins to start the season.

“I think everybody in our conference is pretty good. Anybody can knock anybody off in those 10 games,” Friedel said. “So to get the first two is big. It puts in a good spot.”