O'FALLON, Mo. — After the way he performed, Brady Creech didn't mind the early wakeup call Wednesday.

The Winfield junior tossed a three-hit shutout on the mound and also had a solid day at the plate with two hits, a walk, two runs batted in, two runs scored and a stolen base in the Warriors' 11-0 win over St. Charles in the first game of a GAC Baseball Classic tripleheader at CarShield Field.

“Early games are terrible sometimes and you can come out flat-footed, but we came out wanting to play,” Creech said. “It's always nice playing here. I play here all summer ball, so I'm used to it. I know the mound well, I know the field well, so I just felt very comfortable out there.”

After scratching out a 4-3 win over the Pirates on Tuesday afternoon, Winfield (8-2 overall, 6-2 GAC North) enjoyed a more comfortable victory for a two-game series sweep.

“We were able to feed off the successes of (Tuesday),” Warriors coach Jamie Stokes said. “We came out a little flat (Tuesday) and we had to keep the energy up, keep building and keep being aggressive and intelligent with the baseball. It worked out for us.”

Winfield put two runners on with one out in the first, but a double play erased that. In the home half of the frame, St. Charles leadoff hitter Maddox Meier was called out on a bang-bang play at first and then was ejected from the game for arguing.

The Warriors loaded the bases with no one out in the top of the third, but a fielder's choice and a strikeout left the threat in doubt.

But Winfield strung together three two-out hits in a row and emerged from the frame with a 5-0 lead.

Peter Nicholl got the scoring started with a two-run double down the left-field line, Dominic Ohlms followed with an infield single that plated one run and another runner came home when the throw to first got away and Camden Palmer's RBI single to left completed the rally.

“It was really good because leaving a lot of base runners on this year has kind of been a thorn in our side,” Stokes said. “So it was a big spot having two outs and seeing our guys taking good at-bats, putting the ball in play and being aggressive on the bases. It kind of turns another corner for us offensively.”

Creech, meanwhile, was cruising on the mound.

He allowed a two-out walk in the first and a two-out single in the fourth that ended in a pickoff as he faced just one batter over the minimum through the first five innings.

“I felt amazing, better than I have been lately,” Creech said. “My last performance wasn't bad, but I could just tell something was wrong. I felt like I had command of all my pitches and was hitting my spots (Wednesday), everything I had to do to help my team win.”

Winfield broke the game wide open in a six-run sixth that featured just one hit and six walks.

Creech's two-run single was the first knock of the inning, while Warren Conrod and Ohlms picked up bases loaded walks, Luke Pruitt delivered a run-scoring single and a wild pitch brought in the other run.

“We met going into that and Brady just kind of reiterated all gas and no brakes and just finish them,” Stokes said.

Down to their final chance to keep the game alive due to the 10-run mercy rule, the Pirates (4-13, 1-7) put two runners on base in the same inning for the first time with back-to-back hits by Ken Hughes and Braden Reed.

“Even when we're down big like that, we've shown the ability to score some runs in bunches,” Pirates coach Brad Bichel said. “I was hoping we'd score just to keep the game going. I hate getting 10-runned. But, hat's off to Winfield, they played a great game.”

Following the successive hits, Creech got a shallow flyout to left and a diving catch by Logan Havican in center to end the game an inning early and preserve the shutout.

“We've lost two conference games and we've only really had one bad game so far at Warrenton,” Creech said. “So, I feel like we're playing 20 times better. We're all just doing our jobs and having fun with it.”

