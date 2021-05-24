Crystal City's second comeback falls short against Meadow Heights in Class 2 sectional

“It's a great day. I'm speechless. I couldn't be more proud of a team. We started off really rough this year and, about midway through, we started working together,” Panthers coach Dustin Lindgren said. “We're on a high. We're going to do what we can. We're going to continue to work together and we're just going to go for it.”

Monday's game was a stark contrast to the teams' regular season meeting April 5 when Crystal City blanked Meadow Heights 8-0 in Jefferson County.

“My hat's off to Crystal City. The coaching staff there, the players. It's the classiest team we've seen all year, bar none,” Lindgren said. “They played a heck of a game with us. They got us the first time, but we were fortunate to come out and get it the second time.”

Nate Pruneau (6-2) tossed six innings of shutout baseball with nine strikeouts and just one walk in the first game against the Panthers.

But in the sectional, he lasted just 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits with four walks and five strikeouts.