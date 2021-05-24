Crystal City's second comeback falls short against Meadow Heights in Class 2 sectional

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. — Even though his team had just suffered a heartbreaking loss to end its season a few moments earlier, Crystal City baseball coach Zach Weiss had high praise for his players.
“I wouldn't trade this group of kids for any kids I've ever coached. I told them they're my dudes. I just love these kids,” Weiss said. “When I came back into coaching, this came open and I live in town and I got to know these kids from football. I just thought, man you know what, we could probably be do something. And they proved it right.”
The Hornets rallied once from a three-run deficit and nearly did it a second time before that comeback effort fell just short in a 6-5 loss to Meadow Heights in a Class 2 sectional Monday afternoon.
Crystal City (15-9) was making its first playoff appearance since 2012.
“I'm proud of them. And I don't say that lightly and I don't say that as a cliché. I'm genuinely proud of these kids and who they are as competitors,” Weiss said. “They just worked tirelessly. They work genuinely harder than a lot of kids that play this sport at this age.”
Meadow Heights (13-8), which has won nine of its last 10 games after a 4-7 start, is in the midst of its first playoff appearance in program history and will take on Holcomb (19-5) in a Class 2 quarterfinal Wednesday.
“It's a great day. I'm speechless. I couldn't be more proud of a team. We started off really rough this year and, about midway through, we started working together,” Panthers coach Dustin Lindgren said. “We're on a high. We're going to do what we can. We're going to continue to work together and we're just going to go for it.”
Monday's game was a stark contrast to the teams' regular season meeting April 5 when Crystal City blanked Meadow Heights 8-0 in Jefferson County.
“My hat's off to Crystal City. The coaching staff there, the players. It's the classiest team we've seen all year, bar none,” Lindgren said. “They played a heck of a game with us. They got us the first time, but we were fortunate to come out and get it the second time.”
Nate Pruneau (6-2) tossed six innings of shutout baseball with nine strikeouts and just one walk in the first game against the Panthers.
But in the sectional, he lasted just 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits with four walks and five strikeouts.
“We played these guys in April and I told their coach at that time that was one of the most hard-nosed groups we had played up to that point. And I will tell you as we stand here on May 24, I stand by that statement,” Weiss said. “Meadow Heights is just a tough, hard-nosed ballclub and, at the end of the day, I think that's why they got us. They just did a few more things right and found a few more holes than we did.”
The Panthers put three of their first four batters of the game on base and they all scored to stake themselves to an early 3-0 lead. Two of the runs scored on Hornet errors and the other came in on a single by Chase Conrad.
“We're pretty slow to start a lot of times and that was huge for us to come out and get some right off the bat,” Lindgren said.
The first three Hornets batters in the third each drew walks to load the bases with the heart of the order coming up. Two infield popouts looked like they might be a rally killer, but Cyle Schaumburg came through with a big two-run single and the tying run then came home on a wild pitch.
“It was huge,” Schaumburg said. “It excited us and got us going a little bit, so it was good.”
Meadow Heights had a quick answer in the bottom half of the third by manufacturing a run without ever hitting the ball.
Kade Lindgren, the coach's son, drew a leadoff walk, stole second, stole third and came home when the throw to third got away to give the Panthers their lead right back at 4-3.
“Being able to do that and not even having to hit it gave us a whole lot of momentum,” Kade Lindgren said. “It was a big switch for them, making them lose a lot of confidence in that one inning.”
The Panthers extended the lead to 6-3 with a pair of insurance runs in the sixth on RBI hits by Will Green and Lindgren.
It turns out they needed both of those runs.
Pruneau tripled with one out in the top of the seventh and came home on a single by Ian Kirn. A pair of walks loaded the bases for Schaumburg, who lofted a 1-2 pitch to left for a sacrifice fly to cut it to 6-5.
But, the Hornets would strand the tying run at third and go-ahead run at second on a game-ending strikeout that also brought their season to a close.
Crystal City will say goodbye to four seniors off its 11-player roster, including Hunter Bassin, who led the team in batting average (.537), home runs (7), runs batted in (41), innings pitched (40 1/3) and strikeouts (62), but the future still looks bright for the now playoff-experienced Hornets.
“We're going to have some people coming up, some athletes,” Schaumburg said. “I'm very excited about it.”