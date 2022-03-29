Darin shuts out Waterloo, strikes out 11 as Gibault extends winning streak to five

WATERLOO — Junior Dan Darin turned in his best Shohei Otani impersonation Tuesday.

The Gibault High left-hander fired a four-hit shutout, walked two, struck out 11 and collected two hits as the Hawks blanked Waterloo 6-0 in a nonconference baseball game at Sts. Peter and Paul Park.

Darin never allowed more than one baserunner in any of his seven innings, helping the Hawks (5-4) record their fifth straight victory.

“It felt good,” said Darin (2-0), who has 30 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings in three starts this season, with a 0.45 earned-run average. “The wind was a bit challenging to pitch through, but (the ball) was coming out of the hand good. I relied on my fastball a lot. It was a pretty good game. I found what was working and stuck to it.”

Gibault took control early, scoring three in the first and two in the second against sophomore right-hander Nate Phillips. Sophomore Hudson Blank’s home run against senior reliever Ben Barlow made it 6-0 in the fourth.

“It always calms your nerves when you’re on the mound and you’ve got your defense and your offense working for you,” Darin said. “I’m very competitive, so whenever I’m on the mound and I know I’m doing good and the team’s doing good, I like to challenge (hitters). I like to make them prove they can be better than me.”

Darin was in trouble only once. In the fifth, he allowed a leadoff triple to senior Chase Veto, who had two hits. But Darin struck out the next two batters before senior Ethan Horvath lined out to left field.

“Daniel has thrown some really nice games for us over the last couple of seasons,” Hawks coach Andy Skaer said. “He was in control the whole game and showed some better composure. Those are things to build off of.

“When you’re playing Waterloo — a nice program, a good team — you like to come out with the win. He was in control from the first pitch to the last pitch. He’s a nice offensive player for us as well.”

Besides Veto’s hits in the second and fifth, Waterloo’s only baserunners came on senior Josh Dluhy’s double in the first, junior Evan Davis’ single in the third and walks by Davis in the sixth and senior Bryce Kollack in the seventh.

“What I like about him is his competitiveness,” Waterloo coach Mark Vogel said of Darin. “You can just see when he gets in certain situations, he challenges hitters and raises it a bar. A lot of young kids don’t know how to compete today. That kid does. We were having a hard time catching up to (his fastball). There really wasn’t much reason for him to throw anything else.”

Barlow pitched well for the Bulldogs in relief of Phillips, allowing one run on two hits, with three walks and eight strikeouts, in 3 1/3 innings. Kollack threw a scoreless sixth.

“(Barlow) has good stuff,” Vogel said. “He’s trying to find his secondary pitches. When he cleans up a few things mechanically … He doesn’t have a lot of experience, but I think he’s going to get better and better as the year goes on. He’s going to win some ballgames for us.”

Gibault collected eight hits. Darin’s RBI single in the first made it 1-0, and freshman Darrin Kunkelmann added a two-run single in the inning to make it 3-0. Junior Kameron Hanvey had an RBI double in the second and Darin followed two batters later with a run-scoring single.

Sophomore Brady Biffar joined Darin with two hits, including a double. Hanvey, Biffar and junior Chase Schrader reached base three times apiece.

“Putting a three spot up in the bottom of the first was big,” Skaer said. “Getting a two-out single from Kunkelmann made it a three-run first instead of a one-run first. That made a big difference.”

