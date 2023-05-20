VALMEYER — Kameron Hanvey heard the reverberating sound of the bat and had a good idea that it was a game-ender.

"I heard it," Hanvey said. "I saw it go over my head and thought 'It may get out.' "

Gibault senior Daniel Darin's three-run home run eliminated Marissa in the Class 1A Valmeyer Regional baseball title game 11-1 in five innings at Borsch Park on Saturday afternoon.

"I thought it may have gone further than it did, but I'm just glad it went over," Darin said. "We haven't won a regional since I've been here. We've been close, but we couldn't get it. We knew this year we had a good chance to do it, so it's big to do it."

Gibault (19-14) captured its first regional title since 2019, when it finished as the Class 1A runner-up.

The Hawks advanced to play Pawnee (18-10) in a Class 1A Greenville Sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Greenville University.

With two runners on and Gibault staked to an 8-1 lead, coach Andy Skaer knew Darin was looking to end things in style.

"He has hit a lot of home runs of the last three years for us so I knew it was in the realm of possibilities," Skaer said. "I wanted him to go after it."

Darin crushed a 2-0 pitch to right field for what sounded and looked like a no-doubter home run before the wind slowed it down and put some doubt in the stands.

But the ball had just enough momentum to get over the fence for his fifth home run of the season to end the game early.

"I saw a beach ball coming down the middle," Darin said. "We lost to these guys last year and I grew up in New Athens. These are like my hometown rivals. It was a big deal to get that hit."

It was Darin's second hit of the game, and he collected four RBI. Hanvey went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI, while junior Ty Frierdich tallied two RBI.

Gibault scored all 11 runs in the final three innings.

"I'm always going to be tight in a regional championship game before we get rolling," Skaer said. "They scored first and we answered right back. We were able to put up some crooked numbers after that and as a coach it makes you breathe a little easier."

After giving up one unearned run in the top of the third, Hanvey locked things down for Gibault. The senior went all five innings, giving up the unearned run on three hits and striking out three.

Hanvey pointed to Gibault's defense as being a big reason for his success on Saturday, including a highlight play by junior Jack Keeven in the fourth inning that robbed Marissa (16-10) of a hit.

The highlight came an inning after Keeven airmailed a throw to first that led to the unearned run in the third inning.

"I told him more balls were going to come to him throughout the game and he'd have a chance to make a great play and he did just that," Hanvey said.

Meteors senior starter Tanner Middendorf went four innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits and striking out four.

Marissa coach Jason Faust was proud of the senior class that totaled 37 wins in their three years and a regional title last year.

"The seniors tried to show some leadership and today just wasn't our day," Faust said. "The seniors gave us what they could. We had a really good season. It just sucks that today had to be their last game."

Class 1A Valmeyer Regional, final: Gibault 11, Marissa 1