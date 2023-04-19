CREVE COEUR — Battling a slump and maybe a slight drop in confidence, De Smet junior Michael Wunderlich found what he was seeking.

Down 0-2 in the count with two outs and two on base, Wunderlich delivered like the U.S. Postal Service. He drilled a fastball up the middle to drive in the go-ahead run, sparking the Spartans to a 3-1 Metro Catholic Conference baseball victory Wednesday afternoon over the St. Louis University High Junior Billikens.

Wunderlich, who had not played in the previous three games, took a fastball and then swung and missed a slider. He didn’t become discouraged. He did what he needed to do for De Smet (10-7-1 overall, 2-2 MCC).

“I went into my two-strike approach and had my hands up,” said the left-handed hitting Wunderlich. “It was a fastball and I went the other way. It felt good. I needed it for sure.”

De Smet coach Tim Cavanan was happy for him.

“Michael Wunderlich coming up big with a two-strike RBI single,” Cavanan said. “He’s stone faced. He just competes. I’m glad he came through.”

His father, Jake, was filming the at-bat.

“I was yelling for him,” Jake said. “I knew what it meant for him to get that hit. He was just telling me on the phone driving home from the game last night and he was like ‘Dad, I’m in a slump. I’ve got to get a hit.’ I just told him that’s how the game goes.”

The teams met Tuesday at SLUH's Sheridan Stadium and Junior Billikens won 8-2.

Wednesday’s game was moved up a day because of the Thursday forecast of heavy rain all day.

“It was good to play today,” Cavanan said. “In baseball you’ve got to turn the page after a loss and it just happened we had them next and it was today. We were able to put that loss behind him and you don’t have sit and think about it.”

De Smet’s win snapped a two-game losing skid to SLUH (8-11-1, 3-3). The Spartans now are 9-2 in the last 11 meetings between the teams.

Jake Wunderlich said his son called him after the loss Tuesday.

“He was saying the whole team needed a win,” Jake said. “He was in slump and he needed a good game. He was wondering when he was going to get back in there and today was the day.”

Wunderlich didn’t go it alone.

Spartans senior pitcher Sam Cardwell threw six standout innings. He allowed just four hits and one run. The Maryville recruit struck out seven with just one walk.

“I had everything going well. I had a good fastball,” Cardwell said. “My curveball was good. I just knew we had to win. They are in our district and if they swept us, they would have the advantage in the seeding.

“For sure, this was one of better outings this year, especially with how hard I was throwing. I was pretty happy with it.”

So was Cavanan.

“It obviously starts with Cardwell,” Canavan said. “He was so good on the mound. That might be as good as I’ve seen him in two years. He was sharp from the get-go. He pitched to a very tough lineup very well. The first four (batters) are really tough and he minimized their damage and that the key.”

Sophomore third baseman Charlie Wortham had three hits, including a double, and scored two runs. It was his first three-hit game this season. He also made several good plays on hard hit balls to third and then throwing darts across the diamond.

Senior designated hitter Quint Argetsinger had two runs with a run batted in a run scored.

Sophomore Sylvester Tournier pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to earn the save for De Smet.

The Spartans struck first. Wortham singled and stole second with two outs. The left-handed hitting Argetsinger doubled to left for the RBI off losing pitcher junior Andrew Dumont, who has verbally committed to play at Tennessee.

Dumont pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and two runs.

SLUH nicked Cardwell for a run in the sixth. Senior Owen Fitzgerald led off with a single and went to second on a good bunt by senior Nick Heinlein. Senior Henry Zenor singled to score Fitzgerald.

“I was just looking for a fastball there early in the count to jump on,” Zenor said. “My mentality up there is to be ready to hit and I got my pitch and hit it up the middle.”

That combination producing did not surprise SLUH coach Ron Ramspott. Fitzgerald and Zenor each had two hits. Those were only hits by the Junior Billikens.

“Owen and Henry have been our leaders offensively,” Ramspott said. “They seem to find a way to get on. They have good knowledge of the strike zone. They wait for a bad pitch and get a hit.”

Other than that, SLUH did not have any good opportunities.

“Some days you score runs and some days you don’t,” Ramspott said. “That’s baseball. It was a well-played game. We expect good defense and we hope we get some timely hitting along the way.”

The Spartans added an insurance run in the sixth off reliever Michael Baudendistel. Wortham led off with a hard-hit double to left.

“I knew he wasn’t throwing fastballs, just off speed,” Wortham said. “I didn’t want to be early on them. I didn’t think that much. I just stroked it.”

Getting on base was important to Wortham. He led off the fourth with a single but he was picked off first.

“I knew he had a good pickoff,” Wortham said. “I was being more aggressive than I should have been. It happens sometimes. It was the first time I’ve been picked off.”

A bunt moved him to third and Myles Wessels hit a run-scoring single to right field.

“It was just a great high school baseball game,” Canavan said. “It was well pitched. Everybody fielded cleanly. Some really tough at-bats. Good aggressive baserunning. It was two good teams playing good team baseball.”

