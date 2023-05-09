CREVE COEUR — Sophomore Landon Edmonds may stand just 5-foot-9 from the top of his ballcap to the bottom of his spikes, but the right fielder came up really big for the slumping De Smet Spartans.

Edmonds drove in four runs on two doubles sparking the Spartans to a 7-3 nonconference baseball victory over the Seckman Jaguars on Tuesday afternoon.

“We won. That’s the main thing,” said Edmonds, whose uniform would be perfect for a laundry commercial as he was covered in dirt. “We do what we can to win a game. This was big for us. We know we needed this one.”

De Smet coach Tim Canavan knew Edmonds would not let the moment overwhelm him.

“His skill is how hard he plays,” Cavanan said about Edmonds. “That was evident today. Nobody plays as hard as he does. He runs the bases. He’s filthy today, dirt head to toe. When he’s going like that, I love to watch him play.”

The Spartans improved to 16-13-1 and snapped a four-game losing streak. De Smet dropped an 11-1 decision Monday to Northwest.

“I’m just happy we got the win,” Canavan said. “We’ve been struggling. They are resilient and fearless. They’re young and they are able to turn the page.”

The loss denied Seckman its 20th win of the season. The Jaguars fell to 19-11 but will have a chance for No. 20 in their regular season finale Wednesday at Parkway West. The Jaguars have won at least 20 games in each of the previous two seasons.

Coach Brad Hagedorn noted his team didn’t play a characteristically clean game.

“Sloppy on our part,” Hagedom said. “We gave up too many walks and threw the ball around a couple of times. They were very aggressive on the bases and they took advantage of a couple of little mistakes, not huge mistakes, to score runs. Against a good team like that, you can’t give away runs. We’ve got to be better.”

De Smet senior Josh Cunningham pitched four innings to improve to 5-1 on the season.

“He’s been fantastic all year,” Cavanan said about Cunningham. “He finds ways to get out of trouble and make big pitches.”

Michael Wunderlich hurled the final three frames to record the save.

“I was able to get by most of the hitters today,” Cunningham said. “We didn’t give up too much hard contact. I’m very happy for Michael. He was able to help us put away a really good team.”

Seckman starter Kayden Kohlberg sustained his first loss this spring. He is 6-1.

“He’s been lights out,” Hagedom said. “Now he did take a line drive off the leg and I think that was a part of it. It affected his arm slot a little bit.”

The Jaguars struck first with two runs in the second. With one out, junior Hayden Boyd walked and senior Adam Augustyn singled. An infield single by junior Kody Brown loaded the bases.

Sophomore catcher Brady Vessells ripped a run-scoring single to right.

“I got down 0-2 in the count,” Vessells said. “The second pitch I took for a strike and I kind of lost confidence there. I knew I had to do something for my team. I just stayed back and poked something to the opposite field and scored a run.”

Sophomore Ryan Bradford drove in Augustyn with a sacrifice fly, but Cunningham got out the jam.

“It was really good for us to just hold them to two runs there,” Cunningham said. “We were then to get the momentum back and change things in our favor.”

Hagedom lamented the chance to add more runs.

“You always hope for more,” Hagedom said. “When you get crooked numbers, you put the pressure on them.”

The Spartans didn’t fold after falling behind. Instead, De Smet scored three runs to take a 3-2 lead and never looked back.

Senior Quinn Argetsinger walked and senior Luke Burns followed with a single. Wunderlich laid down a perfect bunt to advance the runners.

Up stepped Edmonds in the batter’s box and he delivered like the U.S. Postal Service in a play that will be remembered for a long time. Edmonds lined a shot up the middle that hit Kohlberg on the leg. The ball caromed through the shortstop hole into left field.

“He was missing,” Edmonds said about Kohlberg. “I knew I was going to get a fastball. I was ready for it. I was looking fastball. I just wanted to get the guys in and get us on the board. We just wanted to win this game.”

Edmonds dug for second as two runs scored. Boyd, the Seckman shortstop, went to second thinking the ball would go up the middle. He scurried to left field to retrieve the ball. His throw to second to try and nab Edmonds sailed into right field.

“Most of my doubles this year have been hustle doubles,” Edmonds said. “I know I can run and I was just trying to get to second.”

As he got to third, he saw Augustyn bobble the ball in right. Edmonds decided to dash home. He slid safely headfirst to beat the throw for the run.

“I saw the ball go into right and I knew I could get another base,” Edmonds said. “I really didn’t think I was going to go home there but I saw the ball get bobbled so I took a chance. He still didn’t have the ball in his hand when I was on third and I thought I could get there so I went for it.”

Cunningham was impressed.

“Heck of a slide,” Cunningham said. “Landon was awesome today. He plays heads-up baseball.”

Cavanan said that was a typical play for Edmonds.

“He was thinking two right away and that’s great instincts,” Cavanan said. “Then the rest was all his great vision. He saw an overthrow and thought he could get to third. Then he saw a bobble and thought he could beat it home. We were down and that play may have single-handedly turned things around for us. He’s a smart baseball player.”

In the third, Edmonds had another opportunity to stand tall. He came up with the one out and bases loaded after a single and two walks. Edmonds ripped a double to right to score sophomore Charlie Woretham and Burns.

“It was 3-0 and I’ve been pretty inconsistent with my hitting lately,” Edmonds said. “I was really trying to feel it through. I knew I was going to get another fastball and the end result was I just hit the ball hard.”

A beautiful safety squeeze bunt by senior Pat Origliasso enabled Wunderlich to score.

“That was perfectly placed,” Cavanan said. “The defense knew it was coming and he still got it down.”

The Spartans added a run in the fifth. Sophomore Caynen Patterson stole home on a slow throw back to the pitcher.

Seckman took advantage of an error by Edmonds on a misplayed fly ball in the fifth, allowing junior Tommy Gibbar to score.

“The shadows are really tough out there in right,” Edmonds said. “When the ball doesn’t have a shine on it from the sun, you can’t really see it. I looked it at the end and saw it behind me. It was a tough play.”

Vessells showed his toughness in the game when he caught a backswing on his mask and a bat thrown on his wrist.

“Heck no, I didn’t want to come out,” Vessells said. “I wanted to play. I said I was fine.”

Hagedom said he wasn’t surprised.

“Catchers are tough,” Hagedom said. “To get hammered twice on the backswing on the face and on the wrist. He’s just a sophomore and he stayed in the game an did well.”

The Spartans have two regular season games left. De Smet plays at Priory on Wednesday and closes out at home Thursday when Timberland visits.

“This win was big for us,” Edmonds said. “It sets the tone. We’ve got playoffs coming up.”

De Smet 7, Seckman 3