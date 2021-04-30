De Soto snaps long skid against Windsor for conference victory

"He got into a rhythm early and got the offspeed working in the bullpen and that's the key to his outing," Keck said. "His fastball works great off that offspeed pitch of his."

Dill retired the first seven batters before surrendering a hit.

"If we need a big ball game, he's the one we go to," De Soto coach Matt Buechting said. "The way he controls the ball game, he may only be (5-foot-6), but the way he carries himself in the game, it's like he's 6-4."

Dill ran into trouble in the seventh inning, walking two batters to put the tying run in scoring position before Buechting came out to talk to his senior leader.

"He's a loose guy, but he thought I would be taking him out," Buechting said. "I smiled and told him to get back on the bump, I just came out here to calm you down and let you finish this."

With two outs and a 3-2 count, Keck knew that the runners would be leaning towards the next base.