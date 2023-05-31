Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ALTON — The Edwardsville baseball team was in desperate need of a steady hand, and Riley Iffrig and Andrew Hendrickson were both happy to provide it.

Stymied through the first 2 1/3 innings of Wednesday's Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Sectional baseball semifinal, Iffrig's solo home run began a personal run of three consecutive innings in which he produced an RBI hit, fueling a team string of eight straight runs that helped turn a four-run deficit into a four-run lead, as the Tigers rallied for a 9-5 win over O'Fallon at the Alton High School Athletic Complex.

“I'm grateful for having the opportunity to come up in those situations and I'm grateful that I was able to come through for my team and help us win,” Iffrig said. “Once we got going, you could definitely tell the energy in our dugout changed a little bit and we were all wanting to join in and have fun.”

Hendrickson came in on relief of struggling starter Logan Geggus and tossed four innings of one-run, no-hit ball.

“I was definitely ready for it,” Hendrickson said. “I came in against Quincy (in the regional semifinal). I came in against Collinsville (in the regional final). So, I've been in this setting and, honestly, I love it. I love getting in that fight and competing.”

Defending Class 4A champion Edwardsville (29-9) advances to the sectional championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan's Jack Horenberger Field. The Tigers — who are the No. 3 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings — will face the winner of Thursday's sectional semifinal game between Minooka (22-13-1) and Normal Community (25-9).

“We need to get healthy. We finished the game, gosh, with at least three guys out there that hadn't started the game because of injuries. It's just a testament to our depth and our guys out there. I feel good about our guys,” Tigers coach Tim Funkhouser said. “We'll get healthy and we'll prepare like we normally do, although we might have to take a little bit more on the rest factor, which we did a lot last year.”

Sixth-ranked O'Fallon (25-8), which finished third in Class 4A two years ago, had a strong start to Wednesday's game with four runs in the first three innings.

Will Millard smacked an RBI double in the top of the first and he returned one inning later with a run-scoring single. In the third, Camden Cox stroked an RBI triple and Dane Hrasky plated him with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.

Despite the offensive surge, O'Fallon was left wanting for more after stranding six runners through the first three innings, including the bases loaded in the first.

“We just had some guys scuffling a little bit this year and hit into some tough luck,” Panthers coach Joe Bauer said. “I don't want to say we gave at-bats away, but we didn't execute and then we don't get the result we wanted, and the next thing you know, we're out of an inning and we give them life.”

Geggus came into the game with a perfect 8-0 record this season and a run of 22 varsity games pitched over the last three years without allowing more than three runs. That came to an end Wednesday, as he allowed four runs on five hits in three innings of work, but had a potential loss erased by Hendrickson's stellar relief performance.

“Boy, he was really good for us down the stretch,” Funkhouser said of Hendrickson. “He did a great job of pitching a complete game against Chatham (on May 5) and showed the stuff he can do, which he had shown it in pieces.”

Iffrig's homer was just what the doctor ordered for the Edwardsville offense. His first-pitch drive with one out in the third was his team-leading eighth round tripper and 46th run batted in of the season.

“I knew they were probably gonna start me off off-speed because that's what they did my first at-bat,” Iffrig said. “So, I went up there sitting change-up, got it and put a good swing on it.”

The inning that turned the game around was the bottom of the fourth, as the Tigers sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs.

Kayden Jennings brought in one run with a resounding RBI triple to the gap in right-center and he came home on a sac fly by Greyson Rathgeb.

Edwardsville had the bases loaded and two out when Iffrig came to the plate and looped a single to short left to tie the game. Caeleb Copeland followed with a two-run double off the base of the fence in right-center to give the Tigers their first lead at 6-4.

“It was two strikes and I was actually sitting on a curveball,” Copeland said. “But, it was an inside fastball and I just kind of flipped the barrel at it and I was able to barrel it up. I thought it had a chance of getting out.”

O'Fallon starter Connor Blue (7-2) was strong early, retiring seven of the first 11 Tiger hitters and stranding two runners in each of the first two innings. But, he withered during the fourth and ended up allowing five runs on five hits before being lifted just prior to Iffrig's tying hit.

“He hasn't thrown in about 10 days. He's had some elbow tenderness. In the fourth, he kind of hit that wall, and I think it was kind of a combination of the days off and the heat,” Bauer said. “And their lineup, man, it's not a normal high school lineup. There's nobody in there you can take a deep breath on and think you can automatically get out.”

Edwardsville plated two more runs in the fifth on a sac fly by Cole Funkhouser and another RBI single by Iffrig.

The Panthers scored a run in sixth on a sac fly by Haidyn McGill, the fourth one of the game (two for each team), but the Tigers got that back in the bottom half of the frame when Hendrickson launched his second homer of the season, a couple pitches after nearly homering on a long foul ball.

“I've hit a lot of foul home runs, so it was good to finally get one fair,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson (4-1) faced just one batter over the minimum in his stellar relief outing that helped rescue the Tigers and extend their championship defense at least a couple more days.

“He's been doing that all year,” Iffrig said. “He comes in and he just competes. He's a bulldog out there. I love when he pitches.”

Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Sectional semifinal: Edwardsville 9, O'Fallon 5