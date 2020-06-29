Dima's highlight throw caps Belleville West's win over Gibault in Sandlot Series

SAUGET, Ill. — Josh Dima made as much of an impression as he could Monday on the Belleville West baseball program.

The recent graduate's senior season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. He transferred to West after playing three seasons at Althoff.

But Dima got to play with his Maroons teammates for the only time in the opener of the four-game exhibition Sandlot Series hosted by the Gateway Grizzlies at GCS Ballpark.

An Illinois State signee, Dima helped the Maroons to a 13-6 victory against Gibault. He was the starting pitcher and struck out five in two no-hit innings and from right field threw out a Gibault runner at home plate to end the game.

"It was nice because we had big expectations this year," Maroons pitcher Colin Shea said. "To be able to play one game with everyone was nice."

The Sandlot Series continued Monday with Edwardsville's 5-1 victory against Granite City.

It concludes with a pair of games Tuesday. Highland faces Mascoutah at 4:30 p.m., with Belleville East taking on Freeburg in the nightcap.

Per Illinois High School Association rules, high school coaches were not allowed to be involved. Parents and players organized the teams.