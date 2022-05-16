District baseball roundup: St. Charles West edges Orchard Farm; Parkway South downs Parkway West

St. Charles West freshman pitcher Brenan Goering did a little bit of everything on Monday as the Warriors edged Orchard Farm 7-5 in a Class 4 District 6 semifinal game at Orchard Farm High.

St. Charles West (14-5) will put its 10-game winning streak on the line at 4:15 p.m. Thursday against Wright City (15-12) in the district title game.

Goering picked up his fourth win of the season with a nine-strikeout performance over four innings. He gave up three earned runs. Teammate Josh Newell threw the final inning, giving up two hits and striking out two to pick up his first save of the season.

Goering also paced the offensive attack, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a home run. Dylan Patterson went 1-for-2 with two RBI.

Orchard Farm's Collin Simmons went 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Andy Trupiano drove in two runs for the Eagles in the loss.

Parkway South 8, Parkway West 1: Brady Kehlenbrink flashed some of the stuff that has made him the ace of the Patriots staff on Monday as Parkway South rolled past Parkway West in the first round of the Class 6 District 2 tournament at Parkway West.

"I think the boys are hungry," Parkway South coach Ryan Evers said. "They played well today. We got off to a good start which is key to this team."

Parkway South (15-16) will host CBC (21-10) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the semifinal round.

Kehlenbrink picked up his fourth win of the season. The sophomore struck out a season-high 11 and gave up just one unearned run over five innings.

Brennan Nickerson powered the offense with two hits and four runs batted in.

The Patriots have only won two of their last 10 games, but Evers was quick to point out that nine of their losses have come by two runs or less.

"We've had a lot of close losses and we felt like we were in there in all of them," Evers said. "One more play goes our way and things could have been different."

Hazelwood West 4, De Smet 1: Hazelwood West picked up its first win over De Smet in six tries on Monday, knocking off the Spartans in the first round of the Class 6 District 3 tournament at De Smet High School.

Hazelwood West (11-15) will play Francis Howell Central (21-13) at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Louis University High School in the semifinal round.

Tyler Whitworth picked up the win, striking out seven over 6 2/3 innings. The junior gave up an unearned run on four hits. Jordan Green came on in relief to pick up the save. He also went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a double to pass the Wildcat attack.

Fort Zumwalt West 9, Fort Zumwalt North 0: The defending Class 6 runner-ups blanked their crosstown-rivals in the first round of the Class 6 District 4 tournament on Monday at Fort Zumwalt West.

Fort Zumwalt West (29-8) will square off with Holt (21-9) at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the semifinal round.

Dylan Bates, Cooper Robertson and Carter Smith each collected two RBI in the win. Robertson and Smith picked up two hits while Daniel Wissler went 2-for-3.

Wissler picked up the win on the mound, going five innings, striking out 10 while giving up three hits.

St. Pius X 8, Jefferson 0: The Lancers used a seven-run outburst in the third inning to down Jefferson in the semifinal round of the Class 3 District 3 tournament on Monday at West County High School in Park Hills.

St. Pius X (19-6) will play host West County (18-4) at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the title game.

Andrew Merseal did a little bit of everything for the Lancers. The junior infielder went 2-for-4 at the plate with a three-run home run in the third inning to cap their seven-run scoring frenzy. He also notched three more steals on the season.

Nathan Schwer went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Tate Ramey picked up the win, going 4 2-3 innings, giving up three hits.

Seckman 3, Fox 2: The Jaguars squeezed out a victory over rival Fox in the first round of the Class 6 District 1 affair on Monday at Seckman High School.

Seckman (22-4-1) will play Northwest Cedar Hill (19-11) at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Vianney High School in the semifinal round.

Ryan Congemo recorded his fourth win of the season. He gave up two runs over four innings.

Tim Burke came on in relief and pitched the final three innings, giving up one hit and striking out two.

Grant Anderson, Dyaln Carlton and Andrew Kuehn all drove in runs for the Jaguars.

