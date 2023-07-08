A two-way threat and the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year, Voegele also can pitch although his future lies on the infield. He helped the Eagles to a second-place finish in Class 2A this past season. Voegele has signed to attend Kansas University. Most likely will be chosen on second day in rounds 3-10.
Columbia infielder Dominic Voegele turns a double play at second base during the Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional game on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Itchy Jones Stadium in Carbondale, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com