A first-team All-Metro selection last season after helping guide the Eagles to a third-place finish in Class 2A. The 6-foot-2 righty posted a 9-3 record on the mound with an eye-popping 113 strikeouts in 65 innings. The University of Kansas signee had an earned run average of 1.72 and tossed four complete games while limiting opposing hitters to a .148 batting average. The versatile multi-sport athlete led Columbia with a .393 batting average and had 33 RBI with three home runs. He also swiped eight bases.