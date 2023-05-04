Bob Dunahue is ready for the next chapter of his life.

The only head baseball coach Francis Howell North High has ever known, the 72-year-old Dunahue will step down at the end of the season. At noon Saturday, between games of a nonconference doubleheader against visiting Holt, Howell North will hold Coach Dunahue Appreciation Day.

Dunahue has coached the baseball Knights for 37 years.

“It seems like a good time to end it,’’ Dunahue said earlier this week. “I need to spend more time with my wife, Mary — we’ve been married 47 years and she’s been incredibly supportive — and I’d like to find more time to spend with my kids, my daughter Jordan and my sons Drew and Jake, and with our grandkids.

“I always said that when teaching and coaching felt like a job, I’d quit. But it never got to that point for me. Not a lot of people get up in the morning and go to a job they absolutely love. But I do and that’s something I’m very, very thankful for.”

Dunahue and his baseball-loving brothers — Gary, who’s passed away, and Steve — grew up in Overland, Mo., and got a chance to play for the legendary Lee Engert at Ritenour High.

“We were a baseball family and Ritenour was one of the better programs in the state at that time,’’ Bob recalled. “Sports always played a big part in our lives. We were taught that God has a plan for everyone and if you pray and follow that plan, things would work out.”

Dunahue went on to Truman State, where he started on the baseball team as a freshman and enjoyed a pair of stellar seasons before running into injury troubles.

“I blew out my hamstring as a junior and started to realize that my career as a switch-hitting outfielder may be numbered,’’ he kidded. “My brothers and I had umpired during high school and I also did some officiating in intramurals in college. I got my degree in English and PE and health and was thinking about graduate school when I got a call from the superintendent at Ritenour, who offered me a job. And back then, teaching jobs were hard to come by.”

Dunahue spent five years in the Ritenour School District and was umpiring a district championship between Francis Howell and Lindbergh when he was approached by longtime Francis Howell coach and administrator Jerry Burbes.

“He talked about how the school district was growing and asked me to apply,’’ Dunahue said. “I took his advice and ended up with three job offers.”

Dunahue coached the Francis Howell JV baseball squad and later became a varsity assistant under Terry Kasper. Around that same time, he served as manager of the Thoman-Boothe American Legion baseball program and teamed up with Kasper to help start the C&H American Legion team in St. Charles County.

When Francis Howell North opened in 1986, Dunahue was named baseball coach and has held the position since then. His 44 years of service are the longest in Howell School District history.

On the baseball field, he’s won more than 540 games to go along with nine district championships, six sectional titles and two wins in the state quarterfinals. His Knights’ squad reached the state championship game twice, losing 2-0 to Joplin in 2001 and 6-5 to Liberty-Kansas City in 2002.

“Disappointing, but also very fulfilling,’’ Dunahue said, recalling those seasons.

Dunahue, who remains Howell North’s head softball coach, was voted SLABA coach of the year four times and was the Post-Dispatch high school baseball coach of the tear in 2001. He was named coach of the year twice by the St. Louis Amateur Umpire Association and has been honored as a hall of famer by the Missouri State High School Baseball Association, the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association and the St. Charles County Athletic Association.

He’s helped 228 players from Howell North go on to play college baseball. Between the Knights and his summer coaching, he’s worked with the following professional baseball players — Mark Buehrle, Bill Mueller, Jonathan Estes, Tommy Layne, Braxton Martinez, Devin Collis, Daryl Jefferies and Robbie Wort.

Asked about Buehrle, who won 214 games, including a no-hitter and a perfect game, and was a five-time All-Star and a 2005 World Series champion before having his No. 56 retired by the Chicago White Sox in 2017, Dunahue tried to clarify things.

“Mark was cut as a freshman because one of my coaches said he said something — he didn’t — and the next year, he was somehow left off the list again,” Dunahue recalled. “I was so upset that I came up with the Buehrle Rule — from that point on, no one gets cut at the freshman, sophomore or varsity level until I say so.”

In addition to his coaching, Dunahue served the sports he loves as an official in baseball, basketball and football.

“My brothers and I grew up umpiring,’’ he said. “Before I got into coaching, I worked in the Big Eight, the Big 10, the Missouri Valley and the Sun Belt Conference as an umpire. At one point, I even considered umpiring school. But my last umpiring gig was in 1985. I got out of officiating college football in 2000 and worked my last high school football game in 2001 in the state final at the Dome. Three years ago, I gave up my high school basketball officiating.”

Dunahue added: “One of the things I love most about sports is the fraternity. Over the years, I’ve met and worked with so many great people and it’s those memories that mean so much to me now.”