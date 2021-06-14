Early offense helps O'Fallon advance to first state tournament since 2009

NORMAL, ILL. — O'Fallon's sizzling offense promptly removed all the drama Monday in the Class 4A Normal Super-Sectional.
The Panthers scored three runs in the first, two in the second and four more in the third as they cruised to a 9-4 victory over New Lenox Providence Catholic at Duffy Bass Field.
O'Fallon (25-9) will play Roselle Lake Park in the semifinals of the state baseball tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday at DuPage Medical Group Field in Joliet. The winner will play for the championship at 7 p.m. Lake Park defeated Winnetka New Trier 7-2 in the River Grove Super-Sectional.
It's the Panthers' first trip to the state tournament since 2009, when they placed third with a 3-2 victory over Cary-Grove. They had lost in their last two super-sectional appearances in 2015, to Providence Catholic; and 2018, to Orland Park Sandburg.
"We're going to hop on another bus and come north and kind of prove to people we can play baseball in the south," Panthers coach Joe Bauer said. "Our focus has been one game at a time, and we've pulled it off for five in a row. The next game is the most important. It just happens to be a state semi."
Providence Catholic finished 26-14.
O'Fallon had a two-run homer and two RBI triples just eight batters into the game, building a 5-1 lead after two innings against two Celtics pitchers.
The Panthers then batted around in the third, scoring four runs against another reliever to extend their lead to 9-1 and removing all the drama.
"We came out here knowing, 'Go early,' " said O'Fallon senior shortstop Garrett Meyer, whose two-run homer in the first against Celtics senior right-hander Kyle Hussey was one of the key blows. "We knew he was throwing fastballs, so just go early. If we went early, (good thing) were going to happen. If we put balls in play, things happen.
"We put up nine runs in the first three innings. We were ready to go. We were pumped up."
The offensive barrage was more than enough for junior right-hander Mike Larson, who threw five innings, allowed four hits, walked one and struck out seven. Providence Catholic senior Cain Headrick homered and singled against Larson, but the rest of the Celtics' lineup was 2-for-16 against Larson.
"It's amazing," Larson said. "Everything was working again. I lost my curveball a little bit, but it came back at the end. The run support in the beginning was so huge. It's so easy for a pitcher to go out there and pitch with confidence when you have nine runs up on the board in the third inning."
O'Fallon also made two outstanding defensive plays.
Meyer ranged far to his right to flag down Headrick's grounder in the sixth, then fired a one-hop strike from deep in the hole to first to nip Headrick.
In the fifth, sophomore left fielder Haidyn McGill ranged into left-center and hauled down sophomore Ryan Jefferson's bid for extra bases. McGill held the ball despite a collision with junior center fielder Ethan Crouse.
Junior Danny Mack pitched the final two innings for the Panthers. Mack caught a high popup off the bat of senior Justin Janowski to end the game, then threw the ball back into the air as his teammates piled on.
Every O'Fallon player reached base at least once. The Panthers banged out eight hits against three different pitchers. McGill was the lone player without a hit, but he was on base three times.
Sophomores Will Millard and Xavier Deatherage had RBI triples, and junior Corey Quintal had a run-scoring double in the third that made it 6-1.
Bauer said Meyer's homer was the biggest game-changing moment. After Millard's triple made it 1-0, junior Conner Lindsey and Quintal struck out before Meyer connected on an 0-1 pitch to suddenly boost the lead from 1-0 to 3-0.
"One to three is a huge difference early, especially against them," Bauer said. "They're a quality, quality program. They've got a couple of state titles under their belt. It was important to jump out (on them). When you put crooked numbers up the first three innings, it's huge.
"Top to bottom, we had great at-bats. I thought we hit the ball hard all game. We just didn't have a whole lot to show for it late."
Celtics coach Mark Smith was ejected by the plate umpire in the third inning after making a mound visit. He began talking to the umpire as he left the mound, but the conversation didn't last long before Smith departed.