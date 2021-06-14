Early offense helps O'Fallon advance to first state tournament since 2009

The Panthers then batted around in the third, scoring four runs against another reliever to extend their lead to 9-1 and removing all the drama.

"We came out here knowing, 'Go early,' " said O'Fallon senior shortstop Garrett Meyer, whose two-run homer in the first against Celtics senior right-hander Kyle Hussey was one of the key blows. "We knew he was throwing fastballs, so just go early. If we went early, (good thing) were going to happen. If we put balls in play, things happen.

"We put up nine runs in the first three innings. We were ready to go. We were pumped up."

The offensive barrage was more than enough for junior right-hander Mike Larson, who threw five innings, allowed four hits, walked one and struck out seven. Providence Catholic senior Cain Headrick homered and singled against Larson, but the rest of the Celtics' lineup was 2-for-16 against Larson.

"It's amazing," Larson said. "Everything was working again. I lost my curveball a little bit, but it came back at the end. The run support in the beginning was so huge. It's so easy for a pitcher to go out there and pitch with confidence when you have nine runs up on the board in the third inning."

O'Fallon also made two outstanding defensive plays.