Valley Park senior Isaiah Rose could be called Houdini after his performance Wednesday for the Hawks.

Rose began a triple play and then pitched the final 3 1/3 innings to lift the Hawks to a 4-3 victory over the St. Pius X Lancers to win the Class 3 District 4 baseball championship at Heine Meine Field in south St. Louis County.

“This is really big for us,” said Rose, who improved to 7-2. “We three seniors didn’t want our season to end and we knew we could beat this team. We grinded it out and won it.”

The Hawks, who won their second consecutive district title, improved to 20-4. Valley Park will play at the West County Bulldogs on Tuesday in Park Hills with the starting time to be determined. The Bulldogs defeated Valle Catholic 6-3 to claim the District 3 championship.

The No. 1-seeded Lancers, of Festus, ended their season at 16-11. St. Pius X went to Valley Park and won 14-13 on April 11. Since 2009, Lancers have won 12 of 13 games against Hawks.

“It was a good game,” Lancers coach Dan Oliver said. “It was competitive. They had their share of mistakes and we had our share of mistakes. It was a pretty exciting high school baseball game. We had a chance all the way down to the last swing. It is what it is. We’ve been kind of living on the edge all year long. Tonight, we didn’t have what we needed. Take your hats off to those guys. They played their hearts out, too.”

Hawks coach Mike Menley was almost speechless.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Hawks coach Mike Menley said. “Both teams battled. It was great competition. There were mistakes on both sides but there were some amazing plays on both sides, too. District championships are hard to come by. Those guys over there have had our number.”

The Hawks scored the winning run in the sixth. With two outs, sophomore Will Geary was hit by a pitch from sophomore reliever Brennan Ervin, who started the inning and took the loss, falling to 2-2. Geary stole second. Sophomore Clark Menley, the coach’s son, smacked a two-strike single to right, scoring Geary.

“I was just trying to get a ball into the outfield,” Clark Menley said. “With two strikes, I just wanted to get a good pitch to hit and have it be in the zone. It was a fastball and I was a little late so I took it to right field but it got down. It felt good.”

The Lancers loaded the bases with no outs in the first on a single and two walks. Junior Zander Street, the Lancers starting pitcher, drilled the second pitch he saw into right center for a single to drive in junior Ty Ortmann and Ervin for a 2-0 St. Pius X lead. Senior Andrew Merseal went to third on the hit. The Lancers looked poised for a huge inning.

“We might have had them on the ropes there,” Oliver said. “It could have been a knockout blow there but maybe it was a knockout blow the other way.”

But a rarity happened to prevent any further damage. Think of Rose pulling a rabbit out of his hat like Houdini.

Valley Park then pulled off a triple play to get out of the jam. Freshman Cayden Payne hit a sharp grounder to first. Rose stretched out and snagged the ball just behind the base. He stepped on first. Street then tried to get back to first and was tagged out. Merseal attempted to score but was thrown out at home when senior catcher Sean Ward tagged him as he slid and tried to reach the plate.

“It was a very hard hit ground ball and I just reacted,” Rose said. “I dove. It knocked my glove off. I picked it up and tagged the bag and then I tagged the runner. I wasn’t thinking of throwing it home but I heard someone yell and I just turned and chucked it.”

It was magical for the Hawks.

“It was something else,” Rose said. “Everyone was excited.”

Mike Menley praised Rose.

“It was just a great play by Isaiah,” Mike Menley said. “It was very heads-up, A bang-bang play and he executed it very well.”

Oliver couldn’t recall ever having a triple play called against his club.

“I hope I never do again either,” Oliver said. “We had no outs and had already scored a couple there.”

Valley Park got a run back in the third. Ward led off with a single and sophomore Cooper Bellchamber came in as a courtesy runner. Freshman Gavin Mann reached on a catcher’s interference call with one out. Junior Peyton Walker smacked a two-out single to center to drive in Bellchamber.

The Hawks went ahead 3-2 in the third. Clark Menley walked and Hubbard hit a fly into shallow right that fell in for a hit. Rose grounded out but Manley scored. Junior courtesy runner Jayden Boulding tried to score on a grounder hit to third by Ward but was thrown out. Bellchamber was a courtesy runner for Ward. Freshman Blake Whitney hit a sharp grounder to shortstop Merseal couldn’t handle. Mann slapped a two-out single to right field to score Bellchamber.

Hubbard pitched out of a jam in the third. Runners were on second and third with one out. However, he caught Street looking on a called third strike curveball before getting Payne to ground out.

Senior first baseman Jordan Sanders pulled off a slick double play in the fourth for St. Pius X. With Walker on second after beating out an infield single and stealing second, sophomore Will Geary lined the ball just above ground and Sanders went to one knee to catch it. He alertly threw to second to nab Walker. Sanders leaped to catch a throw from Merseal to tag out Menley just before he could touch first to end the inning.

The Lancers made it 3-3 with a run in the fourth. Senior Chase Waterkotte beat a throw to first for an infield single. With one out, junior Keaton Held laid down a good bunt. Senior Connor Hamilton hit a single to right and Landon Dolan bobbled the ball. Waterkotte raced home for a run and Held took third. Freshman Ethan McVey came in as a courtesy runner. A sign was missed as McVey tried to score was easily tagged out at home.

“You know we practice plays like that all the time,” Mike Menley said. “It paid off tonight.”

Two walks loaded the bases and Rose relieved Hubbard. Rose got a ground out to end the inning.

“He’s a ground ball pitcher,” Mike Menley said. “He just did amazing.”

Rose pitched out of problems in the fifth and sixth. Like Houdini in a straight jacket, he wriggled free in both frames.

“I did it to myself,” Rose said. “I just had to get out of it.”

In the fifth with one out and a runner on third after a one-out single and a bad pickoff throw, he struck out the final two batters.

“It was a back pickoff throw so I had to bear down there,” Rose said. “I had to grind to get out of it and somehow I did.”

He escaped harm in the sixth. He hit Held. Sanders was a courtesy runner. He got to third on two wild pitchers. After a strikeout, Ortmann hit a squib ball to Rose, who threw home to get Sanders. At second, Ortmann was gunned down trying to get back when Ward threw behind him and Geary tagged him out.

In the seventh, Rose hit Ervin to lead off the inning. But he got Merseal to hit into a nifty 6-4-3 double play. Street popped out to short to end the game.

“I didn’t have any doubts my infield couldn’t make that play,” Rose said about the twin killing. “I wasn’t worried at all. It was a nice ground ball and we executed the play.”