Edwardsville battles past Belleville West for regional crown

John Sweeney (5-2) went five innings for West (16-12). Sweeney also had a pair of hits and drove in two.

Connor Adams hit a three-run home run for the Maroons.

“Belleville West really competed well, I was really impressed,” Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser said.

“(West coach Todd Baltz) always has those guys at the end of the year ready to roll and we've had some battles and we've won some of those and they've won some of them as well, so it was a good one for us.”

Edwardsville took advantage of a pair of walks to take the lead in the bottom of the second. Iffrig had an RBI single and Caleb Copeland followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 Tigers.

The lead was short-lived as West answered with a 5-run third. Sweeney tied the game with a bases-loaded single and Adams smashed his first home run of the season over the left-field wall to give the Maroons a 5-2 lead.

A perfect throw by Tigers left fielder Ty Berumen prevented the Maroons from scoring even more runs. Brayden Biggs led off the inning with a double for West and stole third when the throw sailed into left field. Biggs tried to score, but Berumen threw a strike to Huebner at the plate for the first out of the frame.