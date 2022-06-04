Edwardsville continues rolling through postseason with sectional victory

Tim Funkhouser has spent his time at the helm of Edwardsville's baseball program beefing up the schedule year after year.

The Tigers coach wanted his team ready when the postseason rolled around.

That beefed-up schedule has paid off in droves.

Edwardsville notched its fourth run-rule win in the postseason, locking up the Class 4A Bloomington Sectional title Saturday with a 10-0 win over Minooka at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Edwardsville (33-4) will play Plainfield North (18-11) at 6 p.m. Monday in the Class 4A Bloomington Super-Sectional back at Illinois Wesleyan University.

It's the second sectional title for the Tigers since 2019, when they won the Class 4A championship.

"To see our guys perform at the level they're performing (is awesome), a lot of it has to do with the competition we've played throughout the season to prepare us," Funkhouser said. "Our conference and nonconference schedule, I'd put up with any other team in the Midwest. For us to be in that arena on a regular basis, our guys really thrive having that opportunity to do it in this type of setting."

Edwardsville banged out 10 hits against three Minooka pitchers, with senior Spencer Stearns delivering the big blow with a three-run home run in the top half of the fifth inning to shorten the game.

Cole Funkhouser and Jacoby Roberson both went 2-for-3 with two runs scored each. Gannon Burns picked up his seventh win of the season, striking out nine in a five-inning complete game shutout.

Edwardsville has outscored its postseason opponents 49-7 in four games.

"Just been getting good pitching and good defense, so the runs are low and then we've been taking great at-bats throughout the lineup," Funkhouser said.

