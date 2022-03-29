Edwardsville makes statement in blasting past Lincoln-Way East

EDWARDSVILLE — Riley Iffrig didn't mince words after a blowout win Tuesday afternoon.

The Edwardsville High junior thinks this is just a tip of a vast iceberg of potential.

"We can be really good," Iffrig said. "This is just a glance. I still think we can get better every day."

Edwardsville put the rest of the state on notice that it's just getting started with an 11-1 five-inning victory over Lincoln-Way East at Tom Pile Field in a non-conference affair.

"We put together probably the most competitive schedule we've ever had. You never know how you'll match up against their pitchers, but from that standpoint, you'll need to play good baseball to win and we've been playing good baseball," Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser said. "I think it points out weaknesses, but it gives us some confidence too and our guys are doing a great job."

Edwardsville (8-0) is off to its best start since beginning the season 9-0 in 2017.

The Tigers are averaging more than nine runs in their first eight games, their highest offensive output to start the season since averaging over 12 runs a game in 2015.

Leading the potent offense Tuesday was senior catcher Grant Huebner. Huebner battered the ball around the field to the tune of a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBI and a solo blast over the left-field fence in the second inning.

"I'm finally seeing (the ball) well," Huebner said. "I was getting a lot of things on the ground. It was nice to get things elevated and the bats are getting hot now. We're getting rolling."

Along with his first home run of the season, it was the first time in his career that Huebner notched four hits in one game.

Iffrig saw his teammates' blast and wanted to try and one-up him.

He almost did.

"I told Grant that after it hit it, I was going to go 'oppo' and hit it over the left-field scoreboard," Iffrig said. "I didn't do that, but I'll take it."

Iffrig slammed a three-run shot over the center-field fence in the fourth inning to go along with a 3-for-3 day at the plate with six RBI.

The Tigers pounded out 14 hits against three Lincoln-Way East (5-1) pitchers in the five-inning contest.

"All the credit to Edwardsville," Lincoln-Way East coach Eric Brauer said. "They hit the ball very well today."

After giving up three runs in the first inning, the Griffins had a chance to respond in the second inning, loading the bases with one out, but the Tigers' defense wriggled themselves out of the jam.

"To not get something in that second inning was costly," Brauer said.

Alec Marchetto got his second win of the season and combined with Caden Archer to limit the Griffins to just three hits over five innings.

The 11 runs were the most given up by Lincoln-Way East since an 11-10 loss to Lemont on April 13, 2019, and the first 10-run loss by the Griffins since an 11-1 loss to Homewood-Flossmoor on April 12, 2019.

"I feel like every game is a statement game," Huebner said. "We're not taking anything light out here. We're just playing baseball and having fun with the boys. We're feeding off each other. It's just a fun team to be on right now."

