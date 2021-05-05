Edwardsville runs past Francis Howell in battle of area juggernauts

The highlight play at short got the adrenaline pumping for Moore, a Missouri State University commit. He laced a leadoff triple in his very next at-bat. With the blood rushing, he sprinted past the stop sign by Funkhouser and was thrown out at the plate trying for an inside-the-park home run.

"I was just playing too fast," Moore said. "I did get a little too excited."

Moore went 3-for-5 at the plate with a triple and two runs scored.

Edwardsville took advantage of multiple Howell bobbles in the field to open up the game early. The Tigers sent nine batters to the plate and scored six times in the top of the first inning.

"We have been playing clean before today with good defense," Perkins said. "Today, I must have done something wrong. We're a good team, but we sure didn't show it today."

The Tigers also added five runs in the fourth inning to take an 11-1 lead.

"I was really happy with how the guys approached the game and continued to take at-bats throughout the game," Funkhouser said.

Sophomore Gannon Burns led the attack with four hits and three RBI. Sophomore catcher Grant Huebner also picked up three RBI.