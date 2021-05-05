Edwardsville runs past Francis Howell in battle of area juggernauts

WELDON SPRING — Hayden Moore ranged to his right and fielded the ball on the run.
The Edwardsville shortstop loaded up on the throw and jumped into the air before firing a bullet to first base.
"Hayden's play was exceptional," Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser said. "That was a heck of a play."
Moore's web gem was one of many highlights on Wednesday as Edwardsville slugged its way past Francis Howell 15-5 in a battle of area power programs at Francis Howell.
"It's good for our guys to be in this situation," Funkhouser said. "It's good to come out on top."
Edwardsville (15-3), the No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolspotrs.com rankings, has won three of the last four meetings against the Vikings.
Francis Howell (22-6) has won four state championships under coach Tony Perkins since 2000 and played for six state titles in that time span. Under Funkhouser, the Tigers won the 2019 Class 4A state championship in Illinois and have played for a total of three championships since 2000.
"I thought we approached the game well today," Funkhouser said. "We know they gave us a lot more than they usually do, but we know they're a good club and Tony does a great job every year - so we know they'll be back."
The highlight play at short got the adrenaline pumping for Moore, a Missouri State University commit. He laced a leadoff triple in his very next at-bat. With the blood rushing, he sprinted past the stop sign by Funkhouser and was thrown out at the plate trying for an inside-the-park home run.
"I was just playing too fast," Moore said. "I did get a little too excited."
Moore went 3-for-5 at the plate with a triple and two runs scored.
Edwardsville took advantage of multiple Howell bobbles in the field to open up the game early. The Tigers sent nine batters to the plate and scored six times in the top of the first inning.
"We have been playing clean before today with good defense," Perkins said. "Today, I must have done something wrong. We're a good team, but we sure didn't show it today."
The Tigers also added five runs in the fourth inning to take an 11-1 lead.
"I was really happy with how the guys approached the game and continued to take at-bats throughout the game," Funkhouser said.
Sophomore Gannon Burns led the attack with four hits and three RBI. Sophomore catcher Grant Huebner also picked up three RBI.
"I think we were just going up there looking for fastballs and we were hitting it well today," Burns said.
The Tigers ripped 15 hits against three Francis Howell pitchers, including 10 against starter Carson Subbert. Despite the 10 hits allowed, Subbert only gave up one earned run in his 3 1/3 innings while striking out five.
"He's been fantastic all year," Perkins said. "He was disappointed in himself, but he didn't get any help."
The Vikings were able to cut into the lead with four runs in the bottom half of the fourth to get to within 11-5. Senior Will Doughtery lead the charge with two hits before the Edwardsville bullpen shut down the hosts over the final three innings.
"Winning against a team like this gives us a lot of confidence heading into conference play," Moore said.
The Tigers open their Southwestern Conference season on Saturday at home against Collinsville.