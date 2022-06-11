Edwardsville scores two in seventh, slips past Mundelein for Class 4A state baseball title

JOLIET — Gannon Burns was motivated by his brother’s experience Saturday.

Burns, a junior right-hander for the Edwardsville High baseball team, fired a complete game as Edwardsville rallied in the seventh and earned a 4-3 victory over the Mundelein Mustangs in the championship game of the Class 4A state baseball tournament at Duly Health and Care Field.

“That was what I wanted to do the whole time,” Burns said. “I knew I was going to have my full pitch count. I was just trying to go out there and get through the whole game for my team.”

There was more to it than that. Burns did it for his older brother, Cade, who graduated in 2017 when the Tigers placed second at state.

“It’s crazy for me because I watched my brother play in the state championship game and lose,” Burns said. “Now, I’ve got bragging rights, so it’s cool.”

The state championship is the fourth in school history for the Tigers. They earned Class AA titles in 1990 and '98 under former coach Tom Pile, and a Class 4A crown in 2019 under current coach Tim Funkhouser.

Funkhouser was beaming with pride as Edwardsville (36-4) celebrated a thrilling — and gut-wrenching — victory that featured plenty of heroes other than Burns.

“We have our T-shirts that we (say): ‘Lay It On The Line,’” Funkhouser said. “Our guys did that throughout the game. It was great to see.

“We’ve prepared all year to be in this environment. After the third day of practice, there was a change. It was like, ‘We’re not out here just to be out here.’ We’re out here on a mission.’ It just continued to build.”

Mundelein (29-6) erased a 2-0 lead with a three-run outburst in the fifth. The Mustangs took their 3-2 advantage into the seventh, seeking three final outs.

But senior Spencer Stearns led off with a double to center against Chris Callas, who relieved Caden Morton to open the sixth. Junior Riley Iffrig followed with a single to put runners at the corners.

Senior Adam Powell, who hit a two-run homer to left to put the Tigers ahead 2-0 in the fifth, drove in courtesy runner Luke Range with a single to center to tie the game at 3. Junior Cade Hardy followed with a sacrifice fly to left.

“After the homer, I knew I was seeing the ball well. I just had to put a ball in play,” said Powell, who looked into the Edwardsville dugout and raised a clenched fist as sophomore courtesy runner Montrez West scored the tying run. “When you do that kind of stuff, good things tend to happen. I got down (in the count), but knew I could put a ball in play against that pitcher.”

Burns struck out Jacob Buysse to start the Mundelein seventh, but Connor Weik walked. Burns, however, induced consecutive force outs at second to end it.

“He battled. I was very impressed,” senior catcher Grant Huebner said of Burns, who allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits, with three walks and five strikeouts. “Thank God, we came back and rallied. I can’t be more proud of these guys. I’m about to cry. It’s amazing.”

Mundelein coach Randy Lerner was proud of his team, even in defeat.

“It was an unbelievable high school baseball game,” Lerner said. “Both teams didn’t have their top pitcher, but both teams battled. That’s the way a state championship game should be.”

Huebner led off the fifth with a walk. After two steals, he was at third with two outs when Powell, a left-handed hitter, homered to left.

Powell had only one previous home run this season, so he wasn’t overflowing with optimism that the ball would carry far enough to leave the park.

“Off the bat, it felt good. But I didn’t think it was anywhere close to going out,” Powell said. “It just kept going. Until I got to second base, I didn’t know it was gone. It was huge. The pressure was on to score some runs, so it was a good time for that to happen.

“None of us have been here before. It’s awesome.”

Mundelein took the lead in the fifth.

With one out, Stearns committed an error on Callas’ grounder. Buysse then singled off Kayden Jennings’ glove at shortstop as courtesy runner Lucas Ganan took second. Weik walked to load the bases, and Danny Connelly’s double to left center made it 2-2.

Michael Farina then drove in the go-ahead run with a fielder’s choice.

Morton yielded two runs (earned) on three hits in five innings for the Mustangs, and was in line for the victory until Edwardsville's stunning rally.

Funkhouser couldn’t have been happier for Powell.

“Talk about a guy that’s overcome a lot of adversity,” he said. “This guy didn’t get to experience the postseason last year because he got hot in our 35th game of the season. He was our hottest player for the last 12, 15 games.

“He overcame labrum surgery for the second time in two years. We couldn’t let him dive back into a bag; we couldn’t let him play outfield much because we didn’t want him to reinjure it. The guy kept working. He struggled at the beginning of the year, but he continued to overcome and show great maturity.”

