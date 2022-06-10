Edwardsville uses big innings to erase early deficit, defeat Brother Rice in Class 4A semifinals

JOLIET — Montrez West emerged as an unlikely hero Friday.

The Edwardsville High sophomore, serving as a courtesy runner in the third inning, stole home to put the Tigers ahead to stay in a 7-4 victory over highly regarded Chicago Brother Rice in the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament at Duly Health and Care Field.

West, an outfielder with just two plate appearances and six runs scored this season, beat a wild throw to the plate by senior left-hander Dylan Warda.

“Just great trust,” Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser said of the reasons he opted to employ West in such a critical situation. “Montrez has played a lot of JV this year; he hasn’t play a ton of varsity. To be in that setting and to do what he was supposed to do was huge. It brought the momentum to us.”

The victory advanced the Tigers (33-4) into the championship game against Mundelein (29-5) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Edwardsville is vying for its fourth state title and its second in three seasons.

Edwardsville trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the third against Warda, a University of Indiana recruit.

But with one out, senior Grant Huebner walked and went to third on senior Spencer Stearns’ double, which was misplayed in right field by senior Andrew Ivy. Junior Luke Range ran for Stearns, the Tigers’ pitcher.

Junior Riley Iffrig followed with an RBI single off the glove of Crusaders first baseman Amir Gray, making it 3-1. Junior Caeleb Copeland walked to load the bases, and West ran for Copeland.

Senior Adam Powell was hit by a pitch, scoring Range and making it 3-2. Junior Cade Hardy followed with a game-tying sacrifice fly to center, plating Iffrig as West hustled to third.

Powell then diverted Warda’s attention by purposely slipping as he took his lead at first base. Warda, whose back was facing West, had a curveball grip while he was in the stretch. As Powell went down, West delivered home. The shocked Warda one-hopped his throw home, and it bounced away as West scored.

“I wasn’t really nervous. I kind of figured it was going to happen,” West said. “We’ve done that a lot in practice. I was looking forward to it. We got it done. It’s definitely surreal. I didn’t think I would be in that situation. To be honest, I didn’t even see (Powell) go down. I was just running.”

Funkhouser said the Tigers have been working on the play, with intentions to use it during the postseason “because we were going to face some lefties.”

“Basically, you have a lefty on the bump and you try to get your guy (on third) to break once he comes set,” Funkhouser explained. “We were a little late on it. (West) took two steps before our other guy (Powell) fell down on purpose; he acts like he slips. That draws (the pitcher’s) attention.

“We didn’t execute on the first-base side as well, but Montrez stayed true to it and didn’t panic and came across. That was a big run.”

The Tigers scored three more runs against Warda in the fourth, with Huebner driving in two with a triple to right center. Stearns followed with a sacrifice fly that extended the margin to 7-3.

“I stepped in the box and kind of felt like it was going to happen,” Huebner said of hit. “I got a fastball, drove it into the gap and started running.”

Brother Rice (35-6) cut the gap to 7-4 in the sixth against Tigers sophomore reliever Alec Marchetto, but Marchetto struck out Louisville recruit Zion Rose with runners at first and third to end the threat.

Marchetto replaced Stearns to start the fifth. He induced an inning-ending double play in the fifth and retired Brother Rice with little drama in the seventh.

“We did some uncharacteristic things defensively, and they obviously led to situations where (Edwardsville) came through,” Crusaders coach Sean McBride said. “We’ve been great all year defensively, for the most part. We talk about staying out of the big inning, but two in a row kind of makes it difficult.

“We put pressure on them late, loading the bases twice. It just didn’t happen for us.”

Stearns (11-0) worked four innings, allowing three runs (earned) on five hits. He walked two and struck out two. His final pitch of the game produced a double play, and the Tigers responded with a three-run fourth.

Stearns said the Tigers’ preparation for Brother Rice was in-depth and accurate.

“Our coaches do a great job getting the scouting report for us,” he said. “It really helped me with visualizing in the week leading up to (the game). I could see the hitters and already see where I was going to throw pitches. It’s nice to be able to know what you’re going into before you get into it.”

Stearns’ third-inning double was a high, deep drive near the warning track in right. Ivy drifted and suddenly found himself in trouble as the ball sailed beyond his glove.

It lit a fire under the Tigers, who had seen little go right until then.

“If nothing else, it showed that they were flawed,” Stearns said. “As Funkhouser was saying, ‘It was the crack in the canoe.’ It started letting water in and we just exposed it.”

Stearns hit a batter and walked another in the first, but Huebner nailed Rose in Rose’s steal attempt of second to help escape damage.

Huebner led off the first with a long drive to center on which senior Jack Lausch made a terrific over-the-shoulder catch.

Brother Rice loaded the bases with no outs against Stearns in the second. Stearns got a popup and short fly ball, but was unable to escape when Rose lined his first pitch into left field for a two-run single.

The Tigers’ deficit grew to 3-0 in the third on Will Flanigan’s triple and Gray’s grounder to second against a relaxed infield. Funkhouser said his infield played deep because he was confident Edwardsville would get to Warda.

That indeed was the case as Warda (10-2), who entered the game with 39 walks in 57 innings, began experiencing command problems.

Warda walked two and hit a batter in the Tigers’ four-run third and issued another walk in their three-run fourth. Warda finished with four walks and six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

“I felt really good about (having) Dylan on the mound. He had been great for us,” McBride said. “I thought our bats would be good today. I thought we would come and swing it, and we did. We just didn’t get the knockout punch we were looking for early. They’re a really good team. We knew that. They’re experienced and they’ve been here a lot.”

