EDWARDSVILLE — About 45 feet up the line, Cole Funkhouser saw his little dribbler of a hit was enough.

The Edwardsville senior started laughing as he approached first base.

"It was such a bad hit," Cole Funkhouser said.

Bad hit or not, Funkhouser was mobbed by his teammates at first base as it was enough to lift Edwardsville past Belleville East 2-1 on Tuesday in a Southwestern Conference baseball game at Tom Pile Field.

"I'm just happy to be able to come through for the team," Cole Funkhouser said.

Edwardsville (23-7, 8-1 SWC), the No. 3 large team in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, clinched at least a share of the Southwestern Conference title for the fourth consecutive season.

"The Southwestern Conference is such a gauntlet," Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser said. "You face that type of pitching, that's such a great credit to the consistency of our guys."

O'Fallon (21-4, 7-2 SWC) won 1-0 over Collinsville on Tuesday to stay in the running for a share of the title.

With the game tied 1-1, Tigers senior Kayden Jennings led off the bottom of the seventh with a double. Sophomore Lucas Krebs legged out a single before advancing to second. After a strikeout, it brought Cole Funkhouser to the plate.

The University of Central Missouri commit had a simple approach as he walked up to the plate with the winning run 90 feet away.

"I knew we had an out to work with, Kayden on third," Cole Funkhouser said. "He's fast, so all I had to do was put the bat on the ball. My only focus was not striking out."

On a 3-2 pitch, Cole Funkhouser hit a slow roller up the third base line. With Jennings off on contact, the slow roller was enough to score the winning run.

The two starting pitchers were the cause for such a low-scoring affair.

Edwardsville's Logan Geggus threw a gem, going 4 2-3 innings with 12 strikeouts. The first eight outs recorded by Edwardsville were Geggus strikeouts.

"When I was locating my fastball, it was working well," Geggus said. "My curveball was really working well. A couple of hitters where I managed to get my changeup going. This is honestly, the best I've felt with all three pitches I've felt."

It's the highest strikeout total for an Edwardsville pitcher since Alec Marchetto struck out 12 on May 7, 2022.

The St. Louis University commit was matched by senior Dylan Mannino for Belleville East (17-11, 4-3 SWC).

The Western Kentucky commit went six-plus innings, giving up two runs on three hits and striking out eight.

"Geggus and Mannino going pitch for pitch," Belleville East coach Ryan Wiggs said. "It was a really well-pitched game by both guys."

Marchetto came on in relief to pick up the win, going the final 2 1-3 innings for the Tigers.

It's the eighth one-run game this year that Belleville East has played in, falling to 3-5 in such games.

Despite the loss, Wiggs had a simple message for his team after the walk-off loss.

"They fought and they had a situation with bases loaded and no outs in the fourth, but they limited the damage to one run," Wiggs said. "It kept us in the game. Other teams may have folded, but they didn't. I'm proud of them."

After scuffling a bit earlier in the season, Tim Funkhouser is starting to see the defending Class 4A state champion Tigers scratch their potential as the postseason looms.

"Early in the season, we had a lot of things to work through," Tim Funkhouser said. "The experience and the way we've been able to practice...we're getting a lot better. We've gained confidence and our mindset is better. Our overall trust is better."

Cole Funkhouser echoed his father's words.

"Our team chemistry is definitely getting there," Cole Funkhouser said. "We're starting to play together and it's showing."

Edwardsville 2, Belleville East 1