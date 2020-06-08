Edwardsville's Westcott, Vianney's Cepicky have good options going into MLB draft

So both standouts said they will not be disappointed if they are not chosen. But if selected, a life-altering decision will have to be made.

“If it happens, it happens,” Westcott said. “And if not, I'll end up in a great situation at Louisville.”

Cepicky, an Oakville resident, sports the same attitude.

“It’s a matter of what puts me in the best position to achieve my ultimate goal of playing (in the majors),” he said. “There’s going to college, playing baseball at a high level and enjoying the college experience. Money isn’t the be-all and end-all. It comes down to what type of money is worth missing out on Mizzou.”

Cepicky, 6-foot-4 and 179 pounds, helped guide the Golden Griffins to the Class 5 state championship in 2018. He hit .440 and drove in 37 runs with a .560 slugging percentage. Cepicky went 5-for-11 in his last three games and drove in two runs in an 8-2 win over Hickman in the title contest.

One of the top defensive outfielders in the area, he made just three errors in 155 chances. Vianney compiled a 96-19 record in his three season.