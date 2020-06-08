Edwardsville's Westcott, Vianney's Cepicky have good options going into MLB draft

Recent Edwardsville High graduate Drake Westcott said he will treat Thursday like “just another day.”
Vianney slugger CJ Cepicky may take the opposite approach.
“Probably won’t sleep the night before,” Cepicky said.
The two area high school baseball standouts will be on high alert when the annual Major League Baseball free agent draft is conducted Wednesday and Thursday.
The normally 40-round selection process has been trimmed to only five because of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced a shutdown of college and high school baseball across the country.
Both players are considered potential fourth- or fifth-round choices. Because of the lack of a high school season, the talented pair has received little feedback from major league scouts, who seemed highly interested prior to the shutdown.
So they go into the draft with plenty of questions — and few answers.
“It’s such a different situation this year, nobody knows what to expect,” veteran Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser said. “You can’t rule anything out.”
The first round of the two-day affair will be Wednesday. Rounds 2-5 are slated for Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m.
Only two area players since 2010 have been drafted out of high school in the first five rounds — Hazelwood West pitcher Devin Williams in the second round to Milwaukee in 2011; and Alton pitcher Bryan Hudson in the third round to the Chicago Cubs in 2015.
Cepicky said he will keep close tabs on the situation, likely watching all selections from start to finish.
“I have a lot of friends, a lot of guys I met playing in tournaments that are going to get drafted,” Cepicky said. “It’ll be fun just from that angle — to see where everyone is going.”
Like Cepicky, Westcott also played in numerous select tournaments and elite-level showcases across the country.
Yet he is taking a more easy-going approach.
“That’s just how he is — laid back,” said Brad Westcott, Drake's father. “He stays pretty calm under almost every circumstance.”
Edwardsville's last draftee from the high school ranks from outfielder Dan Opel in 2009. Opel was selected in the 41st round by the Washington Nationals but did not sign.
Dave Stewart, a first baseman, was Vianney's last player drafted out of high school. In 2007, he was picked by the Nationals in the 22nd round but did not sign.
Westcott, a first baseman, and Cepicky, an outfielder, have options no matter what transpires Wednesday and Thursday.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Westcott signed with the University of Louisville after giving a verbal commitment to the Cardinals during his freshman year. Cepicky signed with the University of Missouri after committing in the fall of 2018.
So both standouts said they will not be disappointed if they are not chosen. But if selected, a life-altering decision will have to be made.
“If it happens, it happens,” Westcott said. “And if not, I'll end up in a great situation at Louisville.”
Cepicky, an Oakville resident, sports the same attitude.
“It’s a matter of what puts me in the best position to achieve my ultimate goal of playing (in the majors),” he said. “There’s going to college, playing baseball at a high level and enjoying the college experience. Money isn’t the be-all and end-all. It comes down to what type of money is worth missing out on Mizzou.”
Cepicky, 6-foot-4 and 179 pounds, helped guide the Golden Griffins to the Class 5 state championship in 2018. He hit .440 and drove in 37 runs with a .560 slugging percentage. Cepicky went 5-for-11 in his last three games and drove in two runs in an 8-2 win over Hickman in the title contest.
One of the top defensive outfielders in the area, he made just three errors in 155 chances. Vianney compiled a 96-19 record in his three season.
Westcott, a lefthanded batter, led Edwardsville to its third state championship in 2019 and first since 1998. A first-team all-state choice three times, Westcott had 28 home runs and 112 RBI in a three-year stint. He was particularly impressive in the Tigers' drive to the state title last June with three homers and 10 RBI in seven games despite drawing 14 walks in 26 plate appearances. Most area opponents simply refused to pitch to him, but he still fashioned a .380 batting average with a slugging percentage of .823.
Cepicky and Westcott both were preseason All-American selections by Collegiate Baseball.
The two would have liked to have been able to display their skills over the senior campaigns.
“It’s not the way any of us wanted it to go,” said Westcott, who has had contact with 18 major league teams. “But it’s the same situation for everybody. We're making the best of it.”
Players who are not drafted in the first five rounds still will be eligible to sign with a major league team for $20,000.
That option is not appealing, according to Cepicky.
“Going to college and putting together a few good seasons will only make things better,” he said. “This whole thing, it’s a good situation no matter how you look at it — you can’t lose.”
