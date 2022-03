Signed with Missouri Southern, Smith was unbeaten on the mound as a junior. The 6-foot left-hander returns to lead a team that returns a majority of its production after a Class 6 quarterfinal appearance. Smith posted a 7-0 record on the mound with a .91 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched. He also tallied 42 strikeouts and a .90 WHIP and limited teams to a .184 batting average.